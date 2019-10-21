Log in
China Reinsurance : POLL RESULTS OF THE SECOND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF 2019 AND APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

10/21/2019 | 05:46am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Reinsurance (Group) Corporation

中國再保險（集團）股份有限公司

(A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code:1508)

POLL RESULTS OF THE SECOND EXTRAORDINARY

GENERAL MEETING OF 2019

AND

APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

POLL RESULTS OF THE SECOND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF 2019

China Reinsurance (Group) Corporation (the "Company") announces that, at the second extraordinary general meeting of 2019 (the "2019 Second EGM") of the Company held on 21 October 2019, the resolution set out in the notice of the 2019 Second EGM dated 6 September 2019 was passed by way of poll. For details of the resolution considered at the 2019 Second EGM, Shareholders may refer to the circular of the 2019 Second EGM of the Company dated 6 September 2019 (the "Circular"). Unless otherwise defined in this announcement, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular. The poll results are set out below:

Number of votes and percentage

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

of the total voting shares at the meeting (%)

For

Against

Abstain

1

To consider and approve the resolution

38,048,790,178

101,652,172

523,000

on the election of Mr. Liu Xiaopeng as

99.732182%

0.266447%

0.001371%

a non-executive director for the fourth

session of the board of directors of the

Company

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly

passed as an ordinary resolution.

1

AS REPORTING DOCUMENTS

1

To review the report on the progress of

N/A

N/A

N/A

implementation of "Digital China Re"

Strategy

2

To review the report on the progress of

N/A

N/A

N/A

Project Hydrangea

The total number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote for or against the resolution or abstain from voting at the 2019 Second EGM was 42,479,808,085 Shares, which was the total number of issued Shares of the Company as at the date of the 2019 Second EGM. Shareholders and authorized proxies holding aggregate 38,150,965,350 Shares were present at the 2019 Second EGM.

No party has stated its intention in the Circular that it would vote against the resolution or abstain from voting at the 2019 Second EGM. To the best knowledge, information and belief of the Directors, there was no restriction on any Shareholder casting votes on the proposed resolution at the 2019 Second EGM. There was no Share entitling the Shareholders to attend but abstain from voting in favour of the resolution as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules, and no Shareholders were required to abstain from voting on the resolution at the 2019 Second EGM under the Listing Rules. The convening of the 2019 Second EGM complied with the relevant laws and regulations of the PRC, the Listing Rules, and the Articles of Association. Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Company's H share registrar, was appointed as the scrutineer for the voting at the 2019 Second EGM.

APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Upon the approval at the 2019 Second EGM, Mr. Liu Xiaopeng was appointed as a non-executive Director of the fourth session of the Board of Directors. For the biographical details of Mr. Liu Xiaopeng and other information to be disclosed as required by Rule 13.51(2) of the Listing Rules, please refer to the Circular. As at the date of this announcement, save that Mr. Liu Xiaopeng no longer serves as the director of the strategic operations of Gome Holdings Group Company Limited since 1 July 2019, there has been no change of such information.

Mr. Liu Xiaopeng will officially perform his duty after his qualification as a Director is approved by the CBIRC and the procedural requirements set out by the Articles of Association are implemented.

On behalf of the Board

China Reinsurance (Group) Corporation

Zhu Xiaoyun

Joint Company Secretary

Beijing, the PRC, 21 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Yuan Linjiang, Mr. He Chunlei and Mr. Ren Xiaobing, the non-executive Directors are Ms. Lu Xiuli, Mr. Wen Ning and Ms. Wang Xiaoya, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Hao Yansu, Mr. Li Sanxi, Ms. Mok Kam Sheung and Ms. Jiang Bo.

2

Disclaimer

China Reinsurance (Group) Corporation published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 09:45:12 UTC
