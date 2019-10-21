China Reinsurance : POLL RESULTS OF THE SECOND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF 2019 AND APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

AS REPORTING DOCUMENTS

The total number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote for or against the resolution or abstain from voting at the 2019 Second EGM was 42,479,808,085 Shares, which was the total number of issued Shares of the Company as at the date of the 2019 Second EGM. Shareholders and authorized proxies holding aggregate 38,150,965,350 Shares were present at the 2019 Second EGM.

No party has stated its intention in the Circular that it would vote against the resolution or abstain from voting at the 2019 Second EGM. To the best knowledge, information and belief of the Directors, there was no restriction on any Shareholder casting votes on the proposed resolution at the 2019 Second EGM. There was no Share entitling the Shareholders to attend but abstain from voting in favour of the resolution as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules, and no Shareholders were required to abstain from voting on the resolution at the 2019 Second EGM under the Listing Rules. The convening of the 2019 Second EGM complied with the relevant laws and regulations of the PRC, the Listing Rules, and the Articles of Association. Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Company's H share registrar, was appointed as the scrutineer for the voting at the 2019 Second EGM.

APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Upon the approval at the 2019 Second EGM, Mr. Liu Xiaopeng was appointed as a non-executive Director of the fourth session of the Board of Directors. For the biographical details of Mr. Liu Xiaopeng and other information to be disclosed as required by Rule 13.51(2) of the Listing Rules, please refer to the Circular. As at the date of this announcement, save that Mr. Liu Xiaopeng no longer serves as the director of the strategic operations of Gome Holdings Group Company Limited since 1 July 2019, there has been no change of such information.

Mr. Liu Xiaopeng will officially perform his duty after his qualification as a Director is approved by the CBIRC and the procedural requirements set out by the Articles of Association are implemented.

Beijing, the PRC, 21 October 2019

