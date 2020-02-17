China Renaissance : Next Day Disclosure Return - (Equity issuer - changes in issued share capital and/or share buybacks)

For Main Board listed issuers

Next Day Disclosure Return

(Equity issuer - changes in issued share capital and/or share buybacks)

Name of listed issuer: China Renaissance Holdings Limited (incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

Stock code: 1911 Date submitted: 17 February 2020

Section I must be completed by a listed issuer where there has been a change in its issued share capital which is discloseable pursuant to rule 13.25A of the Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Exchange").

Section II must also be completed by a listed issuer where it has made a repurchase of shares which is discloseable under rule 10.06(4)(a).

Description of securities: Ordinary Shares

I.

Issued shares as a % of Closing market price % discount/ No. of shares existing number of issued per share of the Issues of shares Issue price per share premium of issue price shares before relevant immediately preceding (Notes 6 and 7) (Notes 1 and 7) to market price share issue business day (Note 7) (Notes 4, 6 and 7) (Note 5) Opening balance as at 541,379,012 (Note 2) 22 January 2020 Shares cancelled on 17 February 2020in respect to the shares (7,006,300) repurchased on 20 December 2019 and 7,9,10,15,22 January 2020 Closing balance as at 534,372,712 (Note 8) 17 February 2020

We hereby confirm to the best knowledge, information and belief that, in relation to each issue of securities as set out in Section I, it has been duly authorized by the board of directors of the listed issuer and, insofar as applicable:

(Note 9)

(i) all money due to the listed issuer in respect of the issue of securities has been received by it;

(ii) all pre-conditions for the listing imposed by the Listing Rules under "Qualifications of listing" have been fulfilled;

(iii) all (if any) conditions contained in the formal letter granting listing of and permission to deal in the securities have been fulfilled;