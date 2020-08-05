Log in
China Renaissance : PROFIT UPDATE IN RESPECT OF THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020

08/05/2020 | 06:37am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA RENAISSANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED

華 興 資 本 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1911)

PROFIT UPDATE IN RESPECT OF

THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020

This announcement is made by China Renaissance Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries and consolidated affiliated entities, collectively the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the inside information provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and potential investors that, based on the preliminary review of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Group expects to record a profit for the period attributable to owners of the Company of approximately RMB407.4 million (US$56.5 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2020, as compared to a profit for the period attributable to owners of the Company of approximately RMB176.8 million (US$26.1 million) for the corresponding period in 2019, representing an increase of approximately 130.4%. Such increase of profit of the Group for the six months ended June 30, 2020 is mainly attributable to (i) increase in operating profit of the Group's investment management business segment and (ii) effective control of the Group's other operating expenses. The Group is cautiously optimistic for a continued market recovery, and will continue to evaluate the impact of 2019 Novel Coronavirus on the Group's business in the future.

- 1 -

As the Company is in the process of finalising the Group's interim results for the six months ended June 30, 2020, the information contained in this announcement is only based on a preliminary assessment by the Company's management team with reference to the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and latest information available. Neither the Company's auditors, nor the audit committee of the Board has completed the review of such figures or information, and therefore it may be subject to further adjustments. The interim results of the Group for the six months ended June 30, 2020 is expected to be announced before the end of August 2020.

Shareholders and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

China Renaissance Holdings Limited

Bao Fan

Chairman of the Board and Executive Director

Hong Kong, August 5, 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Bao Fan as Chairman and Executive Director, Mr. Xie Yi Jing and Mr. Du Yongbo as Executive Directors, Mr. Li Shujun, Mr. Li Eric Xun and Mr. Liu Xing as Non-executive Directors, and Ms. Yao Jue, Mr. Ye Junying and Mr. Zhao Yue as Independent Non-executive Directors.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

China Renaissance Holdings Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 10:36:11 UTC
