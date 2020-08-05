China Renaissance : PROFIT UPDATE IN RESPECT OF THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA RENAISSANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED

華 興 資 本 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Stock Code: 1911)

PROFIT UPDATE IN RESPECT OF

THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and potential investors that, based on the preliminary review of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Group expects to record a profit for the period attributable to owners of the Company of approximately RMB407.4 million (US$56.5 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2020, as compared to a profit for the period attributable to owners of the Company of approximately RMB176.8 million (US$26.1 million) for the corresponding period in 2019, representing an increase of approximately 130.4%. Such increase of profit of the Group for the six months ended June 30, 2020 is mainly attributable to (i) increase in operating profit of the Group's investment management business segment and (ii) effective control of the Group's other operating expenses. The Group is cautiously optimistic for a continued market recovery, and will continue to evaluate the impact of 2019 Novel Coronavirus on the Group's business in the future.