Zhihu Raised $434 Million in Latest Financing

By Yifan Wang

China's popular online Q&A platform Zhihu has raised $434 million in its latest round of financing, investors of the deal said.

Beijing Kuaishou, a short-video platform company, led the fundraising, with Chinese internet giants Baidu and Tencent Holdings participating in the round as well, the investors said.

China Renaissance Holdings was the exclusive financial advisor for the deal.

Zhihu will use the funding to accelerate its product and technology innovation, China Renaissance said.

