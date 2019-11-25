China Resources and Transportation : ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO DEALINGS IN SECURITIES OF A DIRECTOR DURING THE BLACK-OUT PERIOD

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA RESOURCES AND TRANSPORTATION GROUP LIMITED

中國資源交通集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 269)

ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO DEALINGS IN SECURITIES OF A

DIRECTOR DURING THE BLACK-OUT PERIOD

This announcement is made by China Resources and Transportation Group Limited (the "Company" together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to paragraph C.14 of Appendix 10 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 21 November 2019 and 22 November 2019 in relation to, among other things, the disposal of Shares by Mr. Fung during the Black-out Period (the "Announcements"). Unless otherwise stated, terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcements.

On 25 November 2019, the Company was informed by Mr. Fung that 15,390,000 Shares (which were placed in securities trading account with margin facilities) held by Ocean Gain, representing approximately 0.21% of the total issued share capital of the Company, were sold on the market as a result of forced sale (the "Further Disposal") by the stockbroker of Ocean Gain on 25 November 2019 due to the failure in meeting the issued margin call.

Immediately after completion of the Further Disposal and as at the date of this announcement, the percentage interest of Mr. Fung and Ocean Gain in the Company has been reduced to approximately 9.92% and 5.83% respectively of the total issued share capital of the Company.

