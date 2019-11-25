Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China Resources and Transportation Group Limited    0269   KYG2162D1126

CHINA RESOURCES AND TRANSPORTATION GROUP

(0269)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Resources and Transportation : ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO DEALINGS IN SECURITIES OF A DIRECTOR DURING THE BLACK-OUT PERIOD

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/25/2019 | 04:53am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA RESOURCES AND TRANSPORTATION GROUP LIMITED

中國資源交通集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 269)

ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO DEALINGS IN SECURITIES OF A

DIRECTOR DURING THE BLACK-OUT PERIOD

This announcement is made by China Resources and Transportation Group Limited (the "Company" together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to paragraph C.14 of Appendix 10 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 21 November 2019 and 22 November 2019 in relation to, among other things, the disposal of Shares by Mr. Fung during the Black-out Period (the "Announcements"). Unless otherwise stated, terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcements.

On 25 November 2019, the Company was informed by Mr. Fung that 15,390,000 Shares (which were placed in securities trading account with margin facilities) held by Ocean Gain, representing approximately 0.21% of the total issued share capital of the Company, were sold on the market as a result of forced sale (the "Further Disposal") by the stockbroker of Ocean Gain on 25 November 2019 due to the failure in meeting the issued margin call.

Immediately after completion of the Further Disposal and as at the date of this announcement, the percentage interest of Mr. Fung and Ocean Gain in the Company has been reduced to approximately 9.92% and 5.83% respectively of the total issued share capital of the Company.

-1-

The Directors (except Mr. Fung), after considering the Further Disposal, are satisfied that the disposals of Shares since 21 November 2019 are forced sales during the Black-out Period occurred under exceptional circumstances within the meaning of paragraph C.14 of Appendix 10 to the Listing Rules.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares and other securities of the Company.

By Order of the Board

China Resources and Transportation Group Limited

Cao Zhong

Chairman

Hong Kong, 25 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises six executive Directors, namely Messrs Cao Zhong, Fung Tsun Pong, Jiang Tao, Tsang Kam Ching, David, Gao Zhiping and Duan Jingquan; a non-executive Director, namely Mr. Suo Suo Stephen and four independent non- executive Directors, namely Messrs Jing Baoli, Bao Liang Ming, Xue Baozhong and Ms. Chan Chu Hoi.

-2-

Disclaimer

CRTG - China Resources and Transportation Group Limited published this content on 25 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2019 09:52:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA RESOURCES AND TRANSP
04:53aCHINA RESOURCES AND TRANSPORTATION : Announcement in relation to dealings in sec..
PU
11/21CHINA RESOURCES AND TRANSPORTATION : Announcement in relation to dealings in sec..
PU
11/21CHINA RESOURCES AND TRANSPORTATION : Resignation and appointment of independent ..
PU
2017CHINA RESOURCES&TRANSPORTATION : Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
2017CHINA RESOURCES&TRANSPORTATION : Discloseable Transaction - Completion of the Ac..
PU
2017CHINA RESOURCES&TRANSPORTATION : Announcements and Notices - Discloseable Transa..
PU
2017CHINA RESOURCES&TRANSPORTATION : Announcements and Notices - Delay in Despatch o..
PU
2017CHINA RESOURCES&TRANSPORTATION : Announcements and Notices - Change of Auditors
PU
2017CHINA RESOURCES&TRANSPORTATION : Announcements and Notices - Discloseable Transa..
PU
2017CHINA RESOURCES&TRANSPORTATION : Announcements and Notices - Update on Debt Rest..
PU
More news
Chart CHINA RESOURCES AND TRANSPORTATION GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Resources and Transportation Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA RESOURCES AND TRANSP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Tao Jiang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Zhong Cao Chairman
Kam Ching Tsang Finance Director & Executive Director
Tsun Pong Fung Vice Chairman
Bao Li Jing Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA RESOURCES AND TRANSPORTATION GROUP LIMITED-46.67%36
TRANSURBAN GROUP27.73%27 941
GRUPO CCR52.23%8 237
CHINA MERHNTS EXPRSWYNTWK TECHHLDGCOLTD--.--%6 978
BANGKOK EXPRESSWAY AND METRO PCL--.--%5 466
SHENZHEN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED12.47%4 683
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group