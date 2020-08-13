China Resources and Transportation : UPDATE ON FURTHER DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF AUDITED ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT AND ANNUAL REPORT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA RESOURCES AND TRANSPORTATION GROUP LIMITED

中國資源交通集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 269)

UPDATE ON FURTHER DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF AUDITED ANNUAL

RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT AND ANNUAL REPORT

Reference is made to the announcements of China Resources and Transportation Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") (i) dated 30 June 2020 in relation to the unaudited annual results for the year ended 31 March 2020 (the "Unaudited Results Announcement") and (ii) dated 5 August 2020 in relation to the further delay in publication of audited annual results announcement and annual report (together, the "Announcements"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

As disclosed in the Unaudited Results Announcement, due to the travel restrictions and quarantine policies in force in parts of the PRC to curb the COVID-19 outbreak, where certain major subsidiaries of the Group are located, the auditing process for the 2020 Annual Results had not been completed as at 30 June 2020. The Company expected that the auditing process would be completed on or before 15 August 2020.

The Board wishes to update the Shareholders and the potential investors of the Company that, based on the latest development of the COVID-19 epidemic and the recent discussion with the Company's auditor, additional time is required for completion of the auditing process of the 2020 Annual Results. As at the date of this announcement, the Company's auditor is in the process of performing the following audit procedures:

assessing the impairment test on toll road and related facilities and equipment and the required impairment thereon, pending the finalization of the valuation reports to be completed by the independent external professional valuers. As a result of the recent recurrence of the COVID-19 epidemic, flexible working schedule in place has resulted in additional time to get response from the professional parties. The Company expects that the Company's auditor will complete the assessment by 24 August 2020 after the finalization of the valuation reports by the valuers on or before 17 August 2020; and

