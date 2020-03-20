China Resources Beer : 2019 Net Profit Soared on Lower Costs

By Martin Mou



China Resources Beer (Holdings) Co.'s net profit for 2019 rose 34% as its costs fell.

Net profit for last year rose to 1.31 billion yuan ($184.3 million) while revenue also went up 4.2% to CNY33.19 billion, the company said Friday.

Impairment loss of fixed assets declined last year after the company optimized its production capacity, while improved efficiency also led to cost savings, the brewery said.

China Resources Beer said that the contribution of Heineken China, which it acquired in April 2019, also boosted earnings.

Overall beer sales volume inched up 1.3% in 2019, it said.

However, the company said the coronavirus pandemic will have some negative impact on its production and sales in the first quarter of this year.

