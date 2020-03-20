Log in
CHINA RESOURCES BEER (HOLDINGS) COMPANY

China Resources Beer : 2019 Net Profit Soared on Lower Costs

03/20/2020 | 01:01am EDT

By Martin Mou

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Co.'s net profit for 2019 rose 34% as its costs fell.

Net profit for last year rose to 1.31 billion yuan ($184.3 million) while revenue also went up 4.2% to CNY33.19 billion, the company said Friday.

Impairment loss of fixed assets declined last year after the company optimized its production capacity, while improved efficiency also led to cost savings, the brewery said.

China Resources Beer said that the contribution of Heineken China, which it acquired in April 2019, also boosted earnings.

Overall beer sales volume inched up 1.3% in 2019, it said.

However, the company said the coronavirus pandemic will have some negative impact on its production and sales in the first quarter of this year.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com

Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 37 795 M
EBIT 2019 3 090 M
Net income 2019 1 956 M
Finance 2019 2 282 M
Yield 2019 0,70%
P/E ratio 2019 52,7x
P/E ratio 2020 33,0x
EV / Sales2019 2,72x
EV / Sales2020 2,60x
Capitalization 105 B
Chart CHINA RESOURCES BEER (HOLDINGS) COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA RESOURCES BEER (HOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 42,50  HKD
Last Close Price 32,35  HKD
Spread / Highest target 60,7%
Spread / Average Target 31,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xiao Hai Hou Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Po Sing Lai CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Kwing Chue Siu Independent Non-Executive Director
Ni Hium Lai Non-Executive Director
Tai Ninh Houang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA RESOURCES BEER (HOLDINGS) COMPANY LIMITED-2.94%13 781
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV-57.41%65 751
HEINEKEN N.V.-23.49%45 269
AMBEV S.A.-37.39%34 541
HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V.-21.93%21 051
KIRIN HOLDINGS COMPANY, LIMITED4.82%16 620
