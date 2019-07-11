China Resources Beer : "List of Directors and their Role and Function"

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 291)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION
The members of the board of Directors ("Board") of China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited are set out below.
Executive Directors
Mr. Jian Yi
Mr. Hou Xiaohai (Chief Executive Officer)
Mr. Lai Po Sing, Tomakin (Chief Financial Officer)
Non-Executive Directors
Mr. Lai Ni Hium, Frank
Mr. Rudolf Gijsbert Servaas van den Brink
Mr. Tuen-Muk Lai Shu (appointment with effect from 11 July 2019)
Independent Non-Executive Directors
Mr. Houang Tai Ninh
Dr. Li Ka Cheung, Eric
Dr. Cheng Mo Chi, Moses
Mr. Bernard Charnwut Chan
Mr. Siu Kwing Chue, Gordon
The table below shows the latest membership information of various Board committees on which the respective Board member serves.
|
Board Committee
|
Audit
|
Compensation
|
Executive
|
Finance
|
Nomination
|
Director
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jian Yi
|
|
|
M
|
C
|
|
Hou Xiaohai
|
|
|
M
|
M
|
|
Lai Po Sing, Tomakin
|
|
|
M
|
M
|
M
|
Houang Tai Ninh
|
M
|
M
|
|
|
C
|
Li Ka Cheung, Eric
|
C
|
M
|
|
|
M
|
Cheng Mo Chi, Moses
|
M
|
M
|
|
|
|
Bernard Charnwut
|
M
|
|
|
|
M
|
Chan
|
|
|
|
|
|
Siu Kwing Chue,
|
|
C
|
|
|
M
|
Gordon
|
|
|
|
|
Notes:
-
Chairman of the relevant Board committees
M Member of the relevant Board committees
Hong Kong, 11 July 2019
