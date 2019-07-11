Log in
CHINA RESOURCES BEER HOLDINGS CO LTD

(0291)
China Resources Beer : "List of Directors and their Role and Function"

07/11/2019

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 291)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of the board of Directors ("Board") of China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited are set out below.

Executive Directors

Mr. Jian Yi

Mr. Hou Xiaohai (Chief Executive Officer)

Mr. Lai Po Sing, Tomakin (Chief Financial Officer)

Non-Executive Directors

Mr. Lai Ni Hium, Frank

Mr. Rudolf Gijsbert Servaas van den Brink

Mr. Tuen-Muk Lai Shu (appointment with effect from 11 July 2019)

Independent Non-Executive Directors

Mr. Houang Tai Ninh

Dr. Li Ka Cheung, Eric

Dr. Cheng Mo Chi, Moses

Mr. Bernard Charnwut Chan

Mr. Siu Kwing Chue, Gordon

The table below shows the latest membership information of various Board committees on which the respective Board member serves.

Board Committee

Audit

Compensation

Executive

Finance

Nomination

Director

Committee

Committee

Committee

Committee

Committee

Jian Yi

M

C

Hou Xiaohai

M

M

Lai Po Sing, Tomakin

M

M

M

Houang Tai Ninh

M

M

C

Li Ka Cheung, Eric

C

M

M

Cheng Mo Chi, Moses

M

M

Bernard Charnwut

M

M

Chan

Siu Kwing Chue,

C

M

Gordon

Notes:

  • Chairman of the relevant Board committees
    M Member of the relevant Board committees

Hong Kong, 11 July 2019

Disclaimer

China Resources Beer Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 12:32:01 UTC
