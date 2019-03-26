Log in
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED

CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED

(1109)
My previous session
  Report  
News 


China Resources Land : 2018 Net Profit Rises 23%

03/26/2019 | 12:52am EDT

By Kenan Machado

HONG KONG--China Resources Land Ltd. Tuesday reported its 2018 net profit rose 23% on the back of higher sales.

Net profit for the year ended Dec. 31 rose to 24.24 billion yuan ($3.61 billion) from a restated CNY19.69 billion a year earlier. Revenue for the period rose 18.9% to CNY121.19 billion. The Chinese real-estate major was expected to report a net profit of CNY25.36 billion on revenue of CNY142.48 billion, according to a poll of 17 analysts by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Previous earnings were restated following the firm's change to presenting its numbers in Chinese yuan instead of the Hong Kong dollar starting Jan. 1, 2018, the company said.

Core profit, excluding revaluation gain from investment properties, was CNY19.30 billion in 2018, up 17.8%.

Turnover from investment properties rose 24.5% to CNY9.52 billion, including turnover from the shopping mall business which stood at CNY6.86 billion, up 29.9% with the office business turnover at CNY1.24 billion. The hotel business had a turnover of CNY1.43 billion.

China Resources Land's board proposed a final dividend of CNY0.949 a share, the company said in a filing to the local exchanges.

-Write to Kenan Machado at kenan.machado@wsj.com

Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 139 B
EBIT 2018 50 316 M
Net income 2018 24 128 M
Debt 2018 83 239 M
Yield 2018 3,54%
P/E ratio 2018 9,40
P/E ratio 2019 7,99
EV / Sales 2018 2,22x
EV / Sales 2019 1,67x
Capitalization 225 B
Chart CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Resources Land Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 35,3  HKD
Spread / Average Target 8,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yong Tang Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer
Xin Li Co-President & Executive Director
Da Wei Zhang Vice Chairman & Co-President
Xiang Dong Wu Chairman
Jian Yu Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED6.63%28 571
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED17.01%48 255
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP15.86%46 598
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.5.60%39 931
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD24.87%33 551
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD17.62%32 099
