China Resources Land : 2018 Net Profit Rises 23%

By Kenan Machado



HONG KONG--China Resources Land Ltd. Tuesday reported its 2018 net profit rose 23% on the back of higher sales.

Net profit for the year ended Dec. 31 rose to 24.24 billion yuan ($3.61 billion) from a restated CNY19.69 billion a year earlier. Revenue for the period rose 18.9% to CNY121.19 billion. The Chinese real-estate major was expected to report a net profit of CNY25.36 billion on revenue of CNY142.48 billion, according to a poll of 17 analysts by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Previous earnings were restated following the firm's change to presenting its numbers in Chinese yuan instead of the Hong Kong dollar starting Jan. 1, 2018, the company said.

Core profit, excluding revaluation gain from investment properties, was CNY19.30 billion in 2018, up 17.8%.

Turnover from investment properties rose 24.5% to CNY9.52 billion, including turnover from the shopping mall business which stood at CNY6.86 billion, up 29.9% with the office business turnover at CNY1.24 billion. The hotel business had a turnover of CNY1.43 billion.

China Resources Land's board proposed a final dividend of CNY0.949 a share, the company said in a filing to the local exchanges.

