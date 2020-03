By Justina Lee



China Resources Land Ltd. posted a 18% rise in 2019 net profit, helped by higher contracted property sales.

Net profit rose to 28.67 billion Chinese yuan ($4.03 billion) from CNY24.24 billion the prior year, while revenue grew to CNY147.74 billion from CNY121.19 billion.

China Resources Land has proposed a final dividend of CNY0.937 per share for 2019.

