China Resources Land : ANNOUNCEMENT OF 2018 INTERIM RESULTS
0
08/21/2018 | 08:02am CEST
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1109)
ANNOUNCEMENT OF 2018 INTERIM RESULTS
HIGHLIGHTS
• Consolidated revenue for the first half of 2018 amounted to RMB43.78 billion, up by 40.4% YoY. Development property revenue was up by 42.5% YoY to RMB36.49 billion, rental income of investment properties (including hotel operations) was up by 22.1% YoY to RMB4.37 billion.
• Consolidated gross profit margin improved to 48.1% in the first half of 2018 from 35.0% in the first half of 2017. Development property gross profit margin improved to 48.6% in the first half of 2018 from 32.6% in the first half of 2017, while investment property (including hotel operations) gross profit margin went up to 66.6% in the first half of 2018 from 63.5% in the first half of 2017.
• Core profit attributable to the owners of the Company excluding revaluation gain from investment properties in the first half of 2018 reached RMB7.28 billion, up by 151.8% YoY; profit attributable to the owners of the Company including the revaluation gain from investment properties was up by 96.1% YoY to RMB8.85 billion.
• Booked GFA amounted to approximately 1.94 million square meters in the first half of 2018, decreased by 21.7% YoY compared with approximately 2.47 million square meters in the first half of 2017.
• As of 30 June 2018, the Group had locked in contracted sales of RMB216.57 billion that were subject to recognition in 2018 and years to come (including revenue booked in the first half of 2018), among which RMB96.51 billion will be recognized in 2018 as development property revenue (including revenue booked in the first half of 2018).
• In the first half of 2018, total land bank newly added amounted to 8.17 million square meters. As of 30 June 2018, the Group's total land bank was approximately 52.15 million square meters.
• Earnings per share achieved RMB1.28, up by 96.1% as compared with RMB0.65 in the first half of 2017, while core earnings per share attributable to the owners of the Company increased by 151.8% YoY to RMB1.05.
• The board resolved to declare an interim dividend of RMB0.11 per share (equivalent to HK$0.13), up by 30.0% YoY from HK$0.10 per share in the first half of 2017.
The board of directors (the "Board") of China Resources Land Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited condensed consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2018 ("the first half of 2018") as follows:
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSSFOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2018
Six months ended 30 June 2018 2017
NOTES
RMB'000 RMB'000
(Unaudited and
(Unaudited) restated)
Revenue
5
43,778,110
31,170,633
Cost of sales
(22,711,787)
(20,259,236)
Gross profit
21,066,323
10,911,397
Gain on changes in fair value of
investment properties
2,031,772
2,602,159
Gain on changes in fair value of
financial instruments at fair value through
profit or loss
29,388
-
Other income, other gains and losses
931,778
(382,968)
Selling and marketing expenses
(1,474,456)
(1,337,154)
General and administration expenses
(1,580,320)
(1,398,764)
Share of profits of investments in joint ventures
254,142
35,546
Share of profits of investments in associates
87,102
93,092
Finance costs
6
(929,162)
(643,347)
Profit before tax
7
20,416,567
9,879,961
Income tax expenses
8
(9,709,630)
(4,394,447)
Profit for the period
10,706,937
5,485,514
Profit for the period attributable to:
Owners of the Company
8,850,911
4,514,107
Owner of perpetual capital instrument
137,667
-
Non-controlling interests
1,718,359
971,407
10,706,937
5,485,514
Basic earnings per share (RMB)
10
1.28
0.65
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOMEFOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2018
Six months ended 30 June 2018 2017
RMB'000 RMB'000
(Unaudited and
(Unaudited) restated)
Profit for the period
Other comprehensive income
Item that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Exchange difference on translation of foreign operations
Item that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Gain on changes in fair value of equity instrument at fair value through other comprehensive income
Other comprehensive income for the period
10,706,937
28,075
2,883 30,958
5,485,514
767,507
-
767,507
Total comprehensive income for the period 10,737,895 6,253,021
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
Owners of the Company 8,809,093 5,167,020
Owner of perpetual capital instrument
137,667
-
Non-controlling interests 1,791,135 1,086,001
10,737,895 6,253,021
30 June
31 December
2018
2017
NOTE
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Unaudited)
(Restated)
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Property, plant and equipment
8,913,597
8,345,355
Investment properties
106,721,334
99,208,544
Intangible assets
426,865
421,662
Land use rights
3,185,449
2,287,797
Goodwill
11,544
11,544
Investments in joint ventures
8,440,774
7,115,812
Investments in associates
8,438,962
6,382,453
Available-for-sale investments
-
51,877
Equity instruments at fair value through
other comprehensive income
54,760
-
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
17,452
7,022
Prepayments and deposits for non-current assets
930,223
777,576
Deferred taxation assets
5,323,898
4,894,068
Amounts due from joint ventures
5,681,618
8,655,505
Amounts due from associates
5,150,585
6,266,067
Amounts due from non-controlling interests
316,784
1,926,192
153,613,845
146,351,474
CURRENT ASSETS
Properties for sale
265,348,859
223,489,200
Other inventories
900,638
954,412
Trade receivables, other receivables,
prepayments and deposits
11
45,535,656
42,049,976
Contract assets
332,596
-
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
810,885
-
Amounts due from customers for contract works
-
421,386
Amount due from ultimate holding company
-
115
Amounts due from intermediate holding companies
33,181
18,657
Amounts due from fellow subsidiaries
183,496
814,511
Amounts due from joint ventures
7,798,970
1,187,231
Amounts due from associates
7,439,695
2,197,352
Amounts due from non-controlling interests
4,646,249
972,376
Prepaid taxation
10,092,642
8,219,810
Cash and bank balances
60,871,946
53,774,004
403,994,813
334,099,030
30 June
31 December
2018
2017
NOTE
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Unaudited)
(Restated)
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Trade and other payables
12
67,790,287
64,108,641
Advances received from pre-sales of properties
-
119,372,967
Amounts due to customers for contract works
-
160,953
Contract liabilities
149,054,881
-
Amount due to the ultimate holding company
92
-
Amount due to an intermediate holding company
134
1,503,081
Amounts due to fellow subsidiaries
239,017
2,573,911
Amounts due to joint ventures
1,255,288
417,926
Amounts due to associates
1,658,434
1,203,701
Amounts due to non-controlling interests
12,012,864
5,210,687
Taxation payable
16,956,292
19,613,385
Bank borrowings - due within one year
24,629,120
25,255,749
Senior notes - due within one year
5,367,278
200,804
Medium term notes - due within one year
2,003,563
201,015
280,967,250
239,822,820
NET CURRENT ASSETS
123,027,563
94,276,210
TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES
276,641,408
240,627,684
EQUITY
Share capital
655,829
655,829
Reserves
122,692,042
119,062,651
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
123,347,871
119,718,480
Perpetual capital instrument
5,000,000
-
Non-controlling interests
30,549,842
24,521,792
158,897,713
144,240,272
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Bank borrowings - due after one year
77,857,316
57,213,258
Senior notes - due after one year
7,696,537
12,708,505
Medium-term notes - due after one year
18,349,449
9,976,857
Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss
