China Resources Land : ANNOUNCEMENT OF 2018 INTERIM RESULTS

ANNOUNCEMENT OF 2018 INTERIM RESULTS

08/21/2018 | 08:02am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1109)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF 2018 INTERIM RESULTS

HIGHLIGHTS

  • • Consolidated revenue for the first half of 2018 amounted to RMB43.78 billion, up by 40.4% YoY. Development property revenue was up by 42.5% YoY to RMB36.49 billion, rental income of investment properties (including hotel operations) was up by 22.1% YoY to RMB4.37 billion.

  • • Consolidated gross profit margin improved to 48.1% in the first half of 2018 from 35.0% in the first half of 2017. Development property gross profit margin improved to 48.6% in the first half of 2018 from 32.6% in the first half of 2017, while investment property (including hotel operations) gross profit margin went up to 66.6% in the first half of 2018 from 63.5% in the first half of 2017.

  • • Core profit attributable to the owners of the Company excluding revaluation gain from investment properties in the first half of 2018 reached RMB7.28 billion, up by 151.8% YoY; profit attributable to the owners of the Company including the revaluation gain from investment properties was up by 96.1% YoY to RMB8.85 billion.

  • • Booked GFA amounted to approximately 1.94 million square meters in the first half of 2018, decreased by 21.7% YoY compared with approximately 2.47 million square meters in the first half of 2017.

  • • As of 30 June 2018, the Group had locked in contracted sales of RMB216.57 billion that were subject to recognition in 2018 and years to come (including revenue booked in the first half of 2018), among which RMB96.51 billion will be recognized in 2018 as development property revenue (including revenue booked in the first half of 2018).

  • • In the first half of 2018, total land bank newly added amounted to 8.17 million square meters. As of 30 June 2018, the Group's total land bank was approximately 52.15 million square meters.

  • • Earnings per share achieved RMB1.28, up by 96.1% as compared with RMB0.65 in the first half of 2017, while core earnings per share attributable to the owners of the Company increased by 151.8% YoY to RMB1.05.

  • • The board resolved to declare an interim dividend of RMB0.11 per share (equivalent to HK$0.13), up by 30.0% YoY from HK$0.10 per share in the first half of 2017.

- 1 -

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Resources Land Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited condensed consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2018 ("the first half of 2018") as follows:

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSSFOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2018

Six months ended 30 June 2018 2017

NOTES

RMB'000 RMB'000

(Unaudited and

(Unaudited) restated)

Revenue

5

43,778,110

31,170,633

Cost of sales

(22,711,787)

(20,259,236)

Gross profit

21,066,323

10,911,397

Gain on changes in fair value of

investment properties

2,031,772

2,602,159

Gain on changes in fair value of

financial instruments at fair value through

profit or loss

29,388

-

Other income, other gains and losses

931,778

(382,968)

Selling and marketing expenses

(1,474,456)

(1,337,154)

General and administration expenses

(1,580,320)

(1,398,764)

Share of profits of investments in joint ventures

254,142

35,546

Share of profits of investments in associates

87,102

93,092

Finance costs

6

(929,162)

(643,347)

Profit before tax

7

20,416,567

9,879,961

Income tax expenses

8

(9,709,630)

(4,394,447)

Profit for the period

10,706,937

5,485,514

Profit for the period attributable to:

Owners of the Company

8,850,911

4,514,107

Owner of perpetual capital instrument

137,667

-

Non-controlling interests

1,718,359

971,407

10,706,937

5,485,514

Basic earnings per share (RMB)

10

1.28

0.65

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOMEFOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2018

Six months ended 30 June 2018 2017

RMB'000 RMB'000

(Unaudited and

(Unaudited) restated)

Profit for the period

Other comprehensive income

Item that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Exchange difference on translation of foreign operations

Item that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Gain on changes in fair value of equity instrument at fair value through other comprehensive income

Other comprehensive income for the period

10,706,937

28,075

2,883 30,958

5,485,514

767,507

-

767,507

  • Total comprehensive income for the period 10,737,895 6,253,021

    Total comprehensive income attributable to:

  • Owners of the Company 8,809,093 5,167,020

Owner of perpetual capital instrument

137,667

-

  • Non-controlling interests 1,791,135 1,086,001

  • 10,737,895 6,253,021

30 June

31 December

2018

2017

NOTE

RMB'000

RMB'000

(Unaudited)

(Restated)

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Property, plant and equipment

8,913,597

8,345,355

Investment properties

106,721,334

99,208,544

Intangible assets

426,865

421,662

Land use rights

3,185,449

2,287,797

Goodwill

11,544

11,544

Investments in joint ventures

8,440,774

7,115,812

Investments in associates

8,438,962

6,382,453

Available-for-sale investments

-

51,877

Equity instruments at fair value through

other comprehensive income

54,760

-

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

17,452

7,022

Prepayments and deposits for non-current assets

930,223

777,576

Deferred taxation assets

5,323,898

4,894,068

Amounts due from joint ventures

5,681,618

8,655,505

Amounts due from associates

5,150,585

6,266,067

Amounts due from non-controlling interests

316,784

1,926,192

153,613,845

146,351,474

CURRENT ASSETS

Properties for sale

265,348,859

223,489,200

Other inventories

900,638

954,412

Trade receivables, other receivables,

prepayments and deposits

11

45,535,656

42,049,976

Contract assets

332,596

-

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

810,885

-

Amounts due from customers for contract works

-

421,386

Amount due from ultimate holding company

-

115

Amounts due from intermediate holding companies

33,181

18,657

Amounts due from fellow subsidiaries

183,496

814,511

Amounts due from joint ventures

7,798,970

1,187,231

Amounts due from associates

7,439,695

2,197,352

Amounts due from non-controlling interests

4,646,249

972,376

Prepaid taxation

10,092,642

8,219,810

Cash and bank balances

60,871,946

53,774,004

403,994,813

334,099,030

30 June

31 December

2018

2017

NOTE

RMB'000

RMB'000

(Unaudited)

(Restated)

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Trade and other payables

12

67,790,287

64,108,641

Advances received from pre-sales of properties

-

119,372,967

Amounts due to customers for contract works

-

160,953

Contract liabilities

149,054,881

-

Amount due to the ultimate holding company

92

-

Amount due to an intermediate holding company

134

1,503,081

Amounts due to fellow subsidiaries

239,017

2,573,911

Amounts due to joint ventures

1,255,288

417,926

Amounts due to associates

1,658,434

1,203,701

Amounts due to non-controlling interests

12,012,864

5,210,687

Taxation payable

16,956,292

19,613,385

Bank borrowings - due within one year

24,629,120

25,255,749

Senior notes - due within one year

5,367,278

200,804

Medium term notes - due within one year

2,003,563

201,015

280,967,250

239,822,820

NET CURRENT ASSETS

123,027,563

94,276,210

TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES

276,641,408

240,627,684

EQUITY

Share capital

655,829

655,829

Reserves

122,692,042

119,062,651

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

123,347,871

119,718,480

Perpetual capital instrument

5,000,000

-

Non-controlling interests

30,549,842

24,521,792

158,897,713

144,240,272

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Bank borrowings - due after one year

77,857,316

57,213,258

Senior notes - due after one year

7,696,537

12,708,505

Medium-term notes - due after one year

18,349,449

9,976,857

Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss

233,429

256,369

Amount due to an associate

40,000

-

Amounts due to non-controlling interests

729,311

3,964,387

Deferred taxation liabilities

12,837,653

12,268,036

117,743,695

96,387,412

TOTAL OF EQUITY AND NON-CURRENT

LIABILITIES

276,641,408

240,627,684

Disclaimer

China Resources Land Limited published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 06:01:00 UTC



