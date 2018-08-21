China Resources Land : ANNOUNCEMENT OF 2018 INTERIM RESULTS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1109)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF 2018 INTERIM RESULTS

HIGHLIGHTS

• Consolidated revenue for the first half of 2018 amounted to RMB43.78 billion, up by 40.4% YoY. Development property revenue was up by 42.5% YoY to RMB36.49 billion, rental income of investment properties (including hotel operations) was up by 22.1% YoY to RMB4.37 billion.

• Consolidated gross profit margin improved to 48.1% in the first half of 2018 from 35.0% in the first half of 2017. Development property gross profit margin improved to 48.6% in the first half of 2018 from 32.6% in the first half of 2017, while investment property (including hotel operations) gross profit margin went up to 66.6% in the first half of 2018 from 63.5% in the first half of 2017.

• Core profit attributable to the owners of the Company excluding revaluation gain from investment properties in the first half of 2018 reached RMB7.28 billion, up by 151.8% YoY; profit attributable to the owners of the Company including the revaluation gain from investment properties was up by 96.1% YoY to RMB8.85 billion.

• Booked GFA amounted to approximately 1.94 million square meters in the first half of 2018, decreased by 21.7% YoY compared with approximately 2.47 million square meters in the first half of 2017.

• As of 30 June 2018, the Group had locked in contracted sales of RMB216.57 billion that were subject to recognition in 2018 and years to come (including revenue booked in the first half of 2018), among which RMB96.51 billion will be recognized in 2018 as development property revenue (including revenue booked in the first half of 2018).

• In the first half of 2018, total land bank newly added amounted to 8.17 million square meters. As of 30 June 2018, the Group's total land bank was approximately 52.15 million square meters.

• Earnings per share achieved RMB1.28, up by 96.1% as compared with RMB0.65 in the first half of 2017, while core earnings per share attributable to the owners of the Company increased by 151.8% YoY to RMB1.05.

• The board resolved to declare an interim dividend of RMB0.11 per share (equivalent to HK$0.13), up by 30.0% YoY from HK$0.10 per share in the first half of 2017.

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Resources Land Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited condensed consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2018 ("the first half of 2018") as follows:

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSSFOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2018

Six months ended 30 June 2018 2017

NOTES

RMB'000 RMB'000

(Unaudited and

(Unaudited) restated)

Revenue 5 43,778,110 31,170,633 Cost of sales (22,711,787) (20,259,236) Gross profit 21,066,323 10,911,397 Gain on changes in fair value of investment properties 2,031,772 2,602,159 Gain on changes in fair value of financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss 29,388 - Other income, other gains and losses 931,778 (382,968) Selling and marketing expenses (1,474,456) (1,337,154) General and administration expenses (1,580,320) (1,398,764) Share of profits of investments in joint ventures 254,142 35,546 Share of profits of investments in associates 87,102 93,092 Finance costs 6 (929,162) (643,347) Profit before tax 7 20,416,567 9,879,961 Income tax expenses 8 (9,709,630) (4,394,447) Profit for the period 10,706,937 5,485,514 Profit for the period attributable to: Owners of the Company 8,850,911 4,514,107 Owner of perpetual capital instrument 137,667 - Non-controlling interests 1,718,359 971,407 10,706,937 5,485,514 Basic earnings per share (RMB) 10 1.28 0.65

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOMEFOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2018

Six months ended 30 June 2018 2017

RMB'000 RMB'000

(Unaudited and

(Unaudited) restated)

Profit for the period

Other comprehensive income

Item that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Exchange difference on translation of foreign operations

Item that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Gain on changes in fair value of equity instrument at fair value through other comprehensive income

Other comprehensive income for the period

10,706,937

28,075

2,883 30,958

5,485,514

767,507

-

767,507

Total comprehensive income for the period 10,737,895 6,253,021 Total comprehensive income attributable to:

Owners of the Company 8,809,093 5,167,020

Owner of perpetual capital instrument

137,667

-

Non-controlling interests 1,791,135 1,086,001

10,737,895 6,253,021

30 June 31 December 2018 2017 NOTE RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Restated) NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant and equipment 8,913,597 8,345,355 Investment properties 106,721,334 99,208,544 Intangible assets 426,865 421,662 Land use rights 3,185,449 2,287,797 Goodwill 11,544 11,544 Investments in joint ventures 8,440,774 7,115,812 Investments in associates 8,438,962 6,382,453 Available-for-sale investments - 51,877 Equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income 54,760 - Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 17,452 7,022 Prepayments and deposits for non-current assets 930,223 777,576 Deferred taxation assets 5,323,898 4,894,068 Amounts due from joint ventures 5,681,618 8,655,505 Amounts due from associates 5,150,585 6,266,067 Amounts due from non-controlling interests 316,784 1,926,192 153,613,845 146,351,474 CURRENT ASSETS Properties for sale 265,348,859 223,489,200 Other inventories 900,638 954,412 Trade receivables, other receivables, prepayments and deposits 11 45,535,656 42,049,976 Contract assets 332,596 - Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 810,885 - Amounts due from customers for contract works - 421,386 Amount due from ultimate holding company - 115 Amounts due from intermediate holding companies 33,181 18,657 Amounts due from fellow subsidiaries 183,496 814,511 Amounts due from joint ventures 7,798,970 1,187,231 Amounts due from associates 7,439,695 2,197,352 Amounts due from non-controlling interests 4,646,249 972,376 Prepaid taxation 10,092,642 8,219,810 Cash and bank balances 60,871,946 53,774,004 403,994,813 334,099,030