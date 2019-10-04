China Resources Land : Announcement pursuant to Rule 13.18 of the Listing Rules

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no

representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1109)

Announcement pursuant to Rule 13.18 of the Listing Rules

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.18 of the Listing Rules with respect to a HK$2,400,000,000 13-month term loan facility agreement entered into by Charm Glory Resources Limited (an indirect subsidiary of the Company) with banks. The Facility Agreement imposes, among other things, a minimum shareholding percentage requirement of CRH in the Company.

This announcement is made by China Resources Land Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.18 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

Term loan facility of HK$2,400,000,000

On 4 October 2019, Charm Glory Resources Limited, an indirect subsidiary of the Company, as borrower, entered into a facility agreement (the "Facility Agreement") with banks relating to a 13-month term loan facility of HK$2,400,000,000 (the "Loan

Facility").

Requirement relating to the shareholding of China Resources (Holdings) Company Limited ("CRH") in the Company

Pursuant to the Facility Agreement, it shall be a Change of Control if (i) CRH ceases to have the direct or indirect ownership of at least 35% of the issued shares of the Company; or (ii) CRH ceases to have the ability from a practical perspective to control the appointment by the Company's shareholders of directors to the Company's board. As at the date of this announcement, CRH owns approximately 61.27 per cent of the issued share capital of the Company.

If a Change of Control under the Facility Agreement occurs, the bank shall declare any commitment under the Facility Agreement to be cancelled and/or declare the

1