Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China Resources Land Limited    1109   KYG2108Y1052

CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED

(1109)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China Resources Land : Announcement pursuant to Rule 13.18 of the Listing Rules

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2019 | 04:42am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no

representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1109)

Announcement pursuant to Rule 13.18 of the Listing Rules

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.18 of the Listing Rules with respect to a HK$2,400,000,000 13-month term loan facility agreement entered into by Charm Glory Resources Limited (an indirect subsidiary of the Company) with banks. The Facility Agreement imposes, among other things, a minimum shareholding percentage requirement of CRH in the Company.

This announcement is made by China Resources Land Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.18 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

Term loan facility of HK$2,400,000,000

On 4 October 2019, Charm Glory Resources Limited, an indirect subsidiary of the Company, as borrower, entered into a facility agreement (the "Facility Agreement") with banks relating to a 13-month term loan facility of HK$2,400,000,000 (the "Loan

Facility").

Requirement relating to the shareholding of China Resources (Holdings) Company Limited ("CRH") in the Company

Pursuant to the Facility Agreement, it shall be a Change of Control if (i) CRH ceases to have the direct or indirect ownership of at least 35% of the issued shares of the Company; or (ii) CRH ceases to have the ability from a practical perspective to control the appointment by the Company's shareholders of directors to the Company's board. As at the date of this announcement, CRH owns approximately 61.27 per cent of the issued share capital of the Company.

If a Change of Control under the Facility Agreement occurs, the bank shall declare any commitment under the Facility Agreement to be cancelled and/or declare the

1

outstanding Loans, together with accrued interest, and all other amounts accrued under the Facility Agreement immediately due and payable.

By Order of the Board

China Resources Land Limited

Tang Yong

Chairman

Hong Kong, 4 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Tang Yong, Mr. Li Xin, Mr. Zhang Dawei, Mr. Xie Ji, Mr. Shen Tongdong and Mr. Wu Bingqi; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Yan Biao, Mr. Chen Ying, Mr. Wang Yan and Mr. Chen Rong; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Andrew Y. Yan, Mr. Ho Hing Ngai, Bosco, Mr. Wan Kam To, Peter, Mr. Zhong Wei and Mr. Sun Zhe.

2

Disclaimer

China Resources Land Limited published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 08:41:13 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMIT
04:42aCHINA RESOURCES LAND : Announcement pursuant to Rule 13.18 of the Listing Rules
PU
09/26CHINA RESOURCES LAND : Announcement pursuant to Rule 13.18 of the Listing Rules
PU
09/25CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/15CHINA RESOURCES LAND : Aug Gross Contracted Property Sales Rise 15% on Year
DJ
09/15CHINA RESOURCES LAND : Voluntary announcement-land acquisition update for the mo..
PU
09/15CHINA RESOURCES LAND : Unaudited operating figures for the month ended 31 august..
PU
08/29CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED : Slide show half-year results
CO
08/20China Resources Land 1st Half Net Profit Jumps 44% on Higher Revenues
DJ
06/30CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED : Half-year report
CO
06/28Hong Kong home prices hit new peak in May, but momentum slows
RE
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 169 B
EBIT 2019 53 156 M
Net income 2019 28 164 M
Debt 2019 83 308 M
Yield 2019 3,99%
P/E ratio 2019 8,28x
P/E ratio 2020 7,21x
EV / Sales2019 1,86x
EV / Sales2020 1,55x
Capitalization 230 B
Chart CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Resources Land Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 39,50  HKD
Last Close Price 33,25  HKD
Spread / Highest target 48,3%
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xin Li Co-President & Executive Director
Da Wei Zhang Vice Chairman & Co-President
Yong Tang Chairman
Jian Yu Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Tong Dong Shen Chief Information Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED10.28%29 037
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED2.79%41 687
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-7.09%34 444
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED5.10%27 060
MITSUBISHI ESTATE CO., LTD.21.35%26 534
MITSUI FUDOSAN CO., LTD.9.79%24 191
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group