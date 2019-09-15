China Resources Land : Aug Gross Contracted Property Sales Rise 15% on Year

By Saurabh Chaturvedi



China Resources Land Ltd. (1109.HK) said its gross contracted property sales in August rose 15% from a year ago.

In a stock exchange filing on Sunday, the China-focused property developer said its gross contracted property sales last month was 21.93 billion yuan ($3.1 billion).

It said the net contracted property sales for August was CNY15.57 billion.

For the eight months ended August, China Resources Land said its gross contracted property sales rose 14% on year to CNY153.39 billion.

The company added that it acquired four land parcels in China last month for CNY6.49 billion.

Write to Saurabh Chaturvedi at saurabh.chaturvedi@wsj.com