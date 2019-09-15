Log in
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED    1109

CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED

(1109)
  Report  
China Resources Land : Aug Gross Contracted Property Sales Rise 15% on Year

09/15/2019 | 08:56pm EDT

By Saurabh Chaturvedi

China Resources Land Ltd. (1109.HK) said its gross contracted property sales in August rose 15% from a year ago.

In a stock exchange filing on Sunday, the China-focused property developer said its gross contracted property sales last month was 21.93 billion yuan ($3.1 billion).

It said the net contracted property sales for August was CNY15.57 billion.

For the eight months ended August, China Resources Land said its gross contracted property sales rose 14% on year to CNY153.39 billion.

The company added that it acquired four land parcels in China last month for CNY6.49 billion.

Write to Saurabh Chaturvedi at saurabh.chaturvedi@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED 1.68% 33.3 End-of-day quote.10.45%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.11% 7.0521 Delayed Quote.2.58%
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 168 B
EBIT 2019 53 118 M
Net income 2019 28 457 M
Debt 2019 83 421 M
Yield 2019 3,98%
P/E ratio 2019 8,20x
P/E ratio 2020 7,15x
EV / Sales2019 1,87x
EV / Sales2020 1,49x
Capitalization 231 B
Chart CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Resources Land Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 39,47  HKD
Last Close Price 33,30  HKD
Spread / Highest target 48,0%
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yong Tang Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer
Xin Li Co-President & Executive Director
Da Wei Zhang Vice Chairman & Co-President
Xiang Dong Wu Chairman
Jian Yu Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED10.45%29 503
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED5.49%43 413
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-1.31%37 044
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-23.89%30 207
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD9.26%28 679
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-0.17%27 147
