CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED (1109)
China Resources Land : UNAUDITED OPERATING FIGURES FOR THE MONTH ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2018

10/15/2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1109)

UNAUDITED OPERATING FIGURES FOR THE MONTH ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2018

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Resources Land Limited (the "Company")hereby announces that for the month ended 30 September 2018, theCompany and its subsidiaries (the "Group")achieved gross contracted sales of approximately RMB21.70 billion with contracted GFA of approximately 1,121,663 square meters, among which contracted sales of approximately RMB19.30 billion with contracted GFA of approximately 1,046,969 square meters were from projects operated by the Group, increased by 52.7% and 61.6% YoY respectively.

Contracted sales regional breakdown for the first nine months of 2018 listed below:

Region

Total Contracted Sales

(RMB mn)

Total Contracted GFA

(square meter)

Northeast China Region

17,519

1,455,097

North China Region

36,183

1,914,370

East China Region

30,963

1,700,369

South China Region

26,636

823,619

West China Region

15,087

1,343,194

Central China Region

10,184

933,231

Others

19,820

530,128

Total:

156,392

8,700,008

*Others include gross contracted sales from car park business and projects operated by JV partners.

Rental income from investment properties inSeptember2018 achieved approximately RMB895 million, up 39.4% YoY. Rental income from investment propertiesfor the first nine months of 2018achieved approximately RMB6,897 million, up 29.5% YoY.

The preliminary figures disclosed above are derived from the Group's internal management records and subject to change and may differ from those appear in the audited and unaudited financial statements of the Group to be published on yearly and half-yearly basis. They shall not be taken as a measure or indication of the Group's current or future operating or financial performance. As such they are strictly for information only and not for any other purpose. Investors are advised not to place any reliance on the information disclosed herein but to exercise due caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

Any investor who is in doubt is advised to seek advice from professional advisors.

By Order of the Board

China Resources Land Limited

TANG Yong

Vice Chairman

PRC, 15 October2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Wu Xiangdong, Mr. Tang Yong, Mr. Yu Jian, Mr. Zhang Dawei, Mr. Li Xin and Mr. Xie Ji; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Yan Biao, Mr. Chen Ying, Mr. Wang Yan and Mr. Chen Rong; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Andrew Y. Yan, Mr. Ho Hin Ngai, Bosco, Mr. Wan Kam To, Peter, Mr. Zhong Wei and Mr. Sun Zhe.

Disclaimer

China Resources Land Limited published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 15:17:09 UTC
