China Resources Land : UNAUDITED OPERATING FIGURES FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31 AUGUST 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1109)

UNAUDITED OPERATING FIGURES

FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31 AUGUST 2019

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Resources Land Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that for the month ended 31 August 2019, the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") achieved gross contracted sales of approximately RMB21.93 billion with contracted GFA of approximately 1,287,351 square meters, up by 15.2% and 19.3% YoY respectively. Over the same period, attributable contracted sales achieved approximately RMB15.57 billion with contracted GFA of approximately 1,008,191 square meters. Gross contracted sales for the first eight months of 2019 achieved approximately RMB153.39 billion with contracted GFA of 8,267,260 square meters, up by 13.9% and 9.1% YoY respectively.

Gross contracted sales regional breakdown for 2019 listed below:

Region Total Contracted Sales Total Contracted GFA (RMB mn) (square meter) Northeast China Region 15,505 1,252,164 North China Region 38,881 1,770,616 East China Region 44,067 2,004,091 South China Region 29,831 957,256 West China Region 17,085 1,483,043 Central China Region 8,021 800,090 Total: 153,390 8,267,260

Rental income from investment properties in August 2019 achieved approximately RMB1,032 million, up 30.3% YoY. Rental income from investment properties for the first eight months of 2019 achieved approximately RMB7,814 million, up 30.2% YoY.

The preliminary figures disclosed above are derived from the Group's internal management records and subject to change and may differ from those appear in the audited and unaudited financial statements of the Group to be published on yearly and half-yearly basis. They shall not be taken as a measure or indication of the Group's current or future operating or financial performance. As such they are strictly for information only and not for any other purpose. Investors are advised not to place any reliance on the information disclosed herein but to exercise due caution when dealing in the securities of the Company. Any investor who is in doubt is advised to seek advice from professional advisors.