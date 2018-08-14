China Resources Land : UNAUDITED OPERATING FIGURES FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31 JULY 2018

Log in
UNAUDITED OPERATING FIGURES FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31 JULY 2018

08/14/2018 | 03:16pm CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1109)

UNAUDITED OPERATING FIGURES FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31 JULY 2018

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Resources Land Limited (the "Company")hereby announces that for the month ended 31 July 2018, theCompany and its subsidiaries (the "Group")achieved gross contracted sales of approximately RMB21.39 billion with contracted GFA of approximately 788,158 square meters, among which contracted sales of approximately RMB17.32 billion with contracted GFA of approximately 689,554 square meters were from projects operated by the Group, increased by 61.7% and decreased by 20.1% YoY respectively.

Contracted sales regional breakdown for the first seven months of 2018 listed below:

Region

Total Contracted Sales

(RMB mn)

Total Contracted GFA

(square meter)

Northeast China Region

13,542

1,143,810

North China Region

23,200

1,228,456

East China Region

23,111

1,309,243

South China Region

21,572

701,314

West China Region

11,977

1,081,002

Central China Region

7,171

625,602

Others

15,087

410,175

Total:

115,660

6,499,602

*Others include gross contracted sales from car park business and projects operated by JV partners.

Rental income from investment properties inJuly2018 achieved approximately RMB847 million, up 39% YoY. Rental income from investment propertiesfor the first seven months of 2018achieved approximately RMB5,210 million, up 28% YoY.

The preliminary figures disclosed above are derived from the Group's internal management records and subject to change and may differ from those appear in the audited and unaudited financial statements of the Group to be published on yearly and half-yearly basis. They shall not be taken as a measure or indication of the Group's current or future operating or financial performance. As such they are strictly for information only and not for any other purpose. Investors are advised not to place any reliance on the information disclosed herein but to exercise due caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

Any investor who is in doubt is advised to seek advice from professional advisors.

By Order of the Board

China Resources Land Limited

TANG Yong

Vice Chairman

PRC, 14 August2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Wu Xiangdong, Mr. Tang Yong, Mr. Yu Jian, Mr. Zhang Dawei, Mr. Li Xin and Mr. Xie Ji; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Yan Biao, Mr. Chen Ying, Mr. Wang Yan and Mr. Chen Rong; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Andrew Y. Yan, Mr. Ho Hin Ngai, Bosco, Mr. Wan Kam To, Peter, Mr. Zhong Wei and Mr. Sun Zhe.

Disclaimer

China Resources Land Limited published this content on 14 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 13:15:09 UTC
