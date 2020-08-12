China Resources Land : UNAUDITED OPERATING FIGURES FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31 JULY 2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1109)

UNAUDITED OPERATING FIGURES

FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31 JULY 2020

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Resources Land Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that for the month ended 31 July 2020, the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") achieved gross contracted sales of approximately RMB23.97 billion with contracted GFA of approximately 1,133,826 square meters, up by 89.5% and 57.4% YoY respectively. Over the same period, attributable contracted sales achieved approximately RMB14.32 billion with contracted GFA of approximately 804,530 square meters, up by 84.3% and 52.0% YoY respectively.

Gross contracted sales regional breakdown for 2020 listed below:

Region Total Contracted Sales Total Contracted GFA (RMB mn) (square meter) North China Region 25,345 1,598,231 East China Region 38,911 1,304,623 South China Region 34,717 1,450,692 West China Region 13,690 1,279,971 Northeast China Region 13,096 1,104,272 Central China Region 9,029 716,667 Total: 134,788 7,454,456

Rental income from investment properties in July 2020 achieved approximately RMB1.144 billion, up by 15.3% YoY. Rental income from investment properties for the first seven months of 2020 achieved approximately RMB6.25 billion, down by 7.9% YoY.

The preliminary figures disclosed above are derived from the Group's internal management records and subject to change and may differ from those appear in the audited and unaudited financial statements of the Group to be published on yearly and half-yearly basis. They shall not be taken as a measure or indication of the Group's current or future operating or financial performance. As such they are strictly for information only and not for any other purpose. Investors are advised not to place any reliance on the information disclosed herein but to exercise due caution when dealing in the securities of the Company. Any investor who is in doubt is advised to seek advice from professional advisors.