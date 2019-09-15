China Resources Land : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT-LAND ACQUISITION UPDATE FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31 AUGUST 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 1109)
VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT
LAND ACQUISITION UPDATE
FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31 AUGUST 2019
China Resources Land Limited (the "Company") is pleased to provide its shareholders update on land acquisitions carried out by the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group"), for the month ended 31 August 2019 (the "Land Acquisition Update").
In August 2019, the Group acquired 4 land parcels in Lanzhou, Nantong, Shenyang and Suzhou with total gross floor area ("GFA") of approximately 1,001,762 square meters. The attributable land premium payable by the Group of the land acquisition amounted to approximately RMB6.49 billion.
Details of the Group's land acquisitions in August 2019 are set out in below table for reference:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
Attributable
|
|
|
Land
|
|
|
Attributable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Land
|
|
|
No.
|
|
|
Month
|
|
|
City
|
|
|
Project Name
|
|
|
|
|
GFA
|
|
|
GFA
|
|
|
Premium
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Premium
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(sqm)
|
|
|
(sqm)
|
|
|
(RMB mn)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(RMB mn)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Chengguan District
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
Aug
|
|
Lanzhou
|
|
Yantan Yan'er Bay
|
100%
|
|
447,602
|
|
447,602
|
|
1,457
|
|
1,457
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Residential Project
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Chongchuan District
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
Aug
|
|
Nantong
|
|
Yuanchuang Dongyue
|
100%
|
|
126,000
|
|
126,000
|
|
2,226
|
|
2,226
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
North Residential Project
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
Aug
|
|
Shenyang
|
|
Sujiatun District No.1
|
100%
|
|
230,940
|
|
230,940
|
|
1,039
|
|
1,039
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jinju Rd North Project
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wujiang District No.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
Aug
|
|
Suzhou
|
|
Huagang Commercial
|
100%
|
|
197,220
|
|
197,220
|
|
1,763
|
|
1,763
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and Residential Project
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The preliminary figures disclosed above are derived from the Group's internal management records and subject to change and may differ from those appear in the audited and unaudited financial statements of the Group to be published on yearly and half-yearlybasis. They shall not be taken as a measure or indication of the Group's current or future operating or financial performance. As such they are strictly for information only and not for any other purpose. Investors are advised not to place any reliance on the information disclosed herein but to exercise due caution when dealing in the securities of the Company. The Land Acquisition Update does not constitute, nor should it be construed as, an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any securities or financial instruments of the Company or any of its subsidiaries or associates. Any investor who is in doubt is advised to seek advice from professional advisors.
By Order of the Board
China Resources Land Limited
TANG Yong
Chairman
PRC, 15 September 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Tang Yong, Mr. Li Xin, Mr. Zhang Dawei, Mr. Xie Ji, Mr. Shen Tongdong and Mr. Wu Bingqi; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Yan Biao, Mr. Chen Ying, Mr. Wang Yan and Mr. Chen Rong; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Andrew Y. Yan, Mr. Ho Hin Ngai, Bosco, Mr. Wan Kam To, Peter, Mr. Zhong Wei and Mr. Sun Zhe.
Disclaimer
China Resources Land Limited published this content on 15 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2019 10:26:02 UTC