Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  China Resources Land Limited    1109   KYG2108Y1052

CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED

(1109)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Resources Land : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT-LAND ACQUISITION UPDATE FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31 JULY 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/12/2020 | 08:53am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1109)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

LAND ACQUISITION UPDATE

FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31 JULY 2020

China Resources Land Limited (the "Company") is pleased to provide its shareholders update on land acquisitions carried out by the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group"), for the month ended 31 July 2020 (the "Land Acquisition Update").

In July 2020, the Group acquired 7 land parcels in Hohhot, Xi'an, Shenyang, Ji'ning, Wuxi and Nanning with total gross floor area ("GFA") of approximately 1,467,059 square meters. The attributable land premium payable by the Group of the land acquisition amounted to approximately RMB8.07 billion.

Details of the Group's land acquisitions in July 2020 are set out in below table for reference:

Total

Attributable

Land

Attributable

Interest

Land

No.

Month

City

Project Name

GFA

GFA

Premium

(%)

Premium

(sqm)

(sqm)

(RMB mn)

(RMB mn)

Xincheng District Qinyuan

1

Jul

Hohhot

Road West Residential

100%

96,495

96,495

420

420

Project

International Trade and

2

Jul

Xi'an

Logistics Park Commercial

100%

368,011

368,011

1,368

1,368

and Residential Project

3

Jul

Shenyang

Sujiatun District Jiuli East

100%

204,146

204,146

1,102

1,102

Residential Project

Hi-tech District Commercial

4

Jul

Ji'ning

and Residential Project

36%

213,358

76,809

659

237

Phase II

Jiangyin Chengjiang Street

Yongfengyu No.72

5

Jul

Wuxi

Commercial and Residential

100%

467,626

467,626

4,318

4,318

and No.73 Residential

Project

Dadong District Yulin

6

Jul

Shenyang

Avenue No.3 Residential

100%

114,962

114,962

621

621

Project

7

Jul

Nanning

Qingxiu District Nanhuan

50%

2,461

1,231

14

7

Road Commercial Project

The preliminary figures disclosed above are derived from the Group's internal management records and subject to change and may differ from those appear in the audited and unaudited financial statements of the Group to be published on yearly and half-yearlybasis. They shall not be taken as a measure or indication of the Group's current or future operating or financial performance. As such they are strictly for information only and not for any other purpose. Investors are advised not to place any reliance on the information disclosed herein but to exercise due caution when dealing in the securities of the Company. The Land Acquisition Update does not constitute, nor should it be construed as, an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any securities or financial instruments of the Company or any of its subsidiaries or associates. Any investor who is in doubt is advised to seek advice from professional advisors.

By Order of the Board

China Resources Land Limited

LI Xin

President

PRC, 12 Aug 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Wang Xiangming, Mr. Yan Biao, Mr. Chen Ying, Mr. Wang Yan and Mr. Chen Rong; the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Li Xin, Mr. Zhang Dawei, Mr. Xie Ji, Mr. Shen Tongdong and Mr. Wu Bingqi; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Ho Hin Ngai, Bosco, Mr. Andrew Y. Yan, Mr. Wan Kam To, Peter, Mr. Zhong Wei and Mr. Sun Zhe.

Disclaimer

China Resources Land Limited published this content on 12 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2020 12:52:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMIT
08:58aCHINA RESOURCES LAND : Unaudited operating figures for the month ended 31 july 2..
PU
08:53aCHINA RESOURCES LAND : Voluntary announcement-land acquisition update for the mo..
PU
07/24CHINA RESOURCES LAND : Announcement pursuant to Rule 13.18 of the Listing Rules
PU
07/13Hong Kong stocks end higher, but Sino-U.S. tensions curb gains
RE
06/18CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/26CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED : Slide show results
CO
03/26CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED : Annual results
CO
03/25China Resources Land 2019 Net Profit Rose 18%
DJ
03/23CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED : annual earnings release
03/12CHINA RESOURCES LAND : Unaudited operating figures for the month ended 29 februa..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 197 B 25 390 M 25 390 M
Net income 2020 29 918 M 3 860 M 3 860 M
Net Debt 2020 85 657 M 11 052 M 11 052 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,10x
Yield 2020 4,01%
Capitalization 239 B 30 823 M 30 822 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,65x
EV / Sales 2021 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 51 976
Free-Float 40,4%
Chart CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Resources Land Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 40,51 HKD
Last Close Price 33,50 HKD
Spread / Highest target 51,6%
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xin Li Co-President & Executive Director
Da Wei Zhang Vice Chairman & Co-President
Xiang Ming Wang Chairman
Jian Yu Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Tong Dong Shen Chief Information Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-13.66%30 823
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-18.36%36 418
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-23.39%32 866
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED3.56%29 256
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-18.75%28 234
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.0.43%27 924
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group