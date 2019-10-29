China Resources Medical : FORM OF PROXY FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON MONDAY, NOVEMBER 18, 2019 (OR ANY ADJOURNMENT THEREOF)

China Resources Medical Holdings Company Limited

華 潤 醫 療 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1515)

FORM OF PROXY FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

TO BE HELD ON MONDAY, NOVEMBER 18, 2019

(OR ANY ADJOURNMENT THEREOF)

I/We(Note 1) of

being the registered holder(s) of(Note 2) shares of HK$0.00025 each in

the share capital of China Resources Medical Holdings Company Limited 華潤醫療控股有限公司 (the ''Company'') hereby appoint the Chairman of the meeting(Note 3)

or

of

as my/our proxy to attend, act and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf as directed below at the extraordinary general meeting (the ''EGM'') of the Company to be held at Renkang Hall, 14/F, Kunlun Center, No.9 Fuyi Street, Fengtai District, Beijing, the People's Republic of China, on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 10 : 00 a.m. (and at any adjournment thereof).

Please make a mark in the appropriate boxes to indicate how you wish your vote(s) to be cast on a poll(Note 4).

ORDINARY RESOLUTION FOR(Note 4) AGAINST(Note 4)

1. ''THAT:

the continuation of the Yan Hua Hospital Investment Management Agreement (as defined in the circular of the Company dated October 30, 2019 (the ''Circular'')) for the period from November 23, 2019 to November 22, 2022 be and are hereby approved; and any one of the directors of the Company be and is hereby authorized to do all such acts and things and sign, agree, ratify, execute, perfect or deliver all such agreements, deeds, instruments and any other documents (and, where required, under the common seal of the Company in accordance with the Articles of Association of the Company) and take all such steps as the director in his/her discretion may consider necessary, appropriate, desirable or expedient to implement, give effect to or in connection with the continuation of the Yan Hua Hospital Investment Management Agreement and any of the transactions contemplated thereunder.''

Date: 2019 Signature(s)(Note 5)

Notes:

Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS. The names of all joint registered holders should be stated. Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s). If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares of the Company registered in your name(s). If any proxy other than the Chairman of the meeting is preferred, please strike out the words ''the Chairman of the meeting'' and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. A member entitled to attend and vote at the EGM may appoint another person as his proxy to attend and vote on his behalf. A member who is the holder of two or more shares may appoint more than one proxy to represent him and vote on his behalf at the EGM. If more than one proxy is so appointed, the appointment shall specify the number and class of shares in respect of which each such proxy is so appointed. A proxy need not be a member of the Company but must attend the EGM in person to represent you. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT. IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR A RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK ('' H '') THE BOX MARKED ''FOR''. IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST A RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK ('' H '') THE BOX MARKED ''AGAINST''. If no direction is given, your proxy will vote or abstain at his discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his discretion on any resolution properly put to the EGM other than those referred to in the notice convening the EGM. This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorized in writing. In case of a corporation, the same must be either under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney so authorized. In case of joint holders, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of votes of the other joint holder(s) and for this purpose seniority will be determined by the order in which the names stand in the Register of Members of the Company. In order to be valid, this form of proxy together with the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a certified copy of that power of attorney or authority, must be deposited at the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the meeting (i.e. not later than 10 : 00 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019 (Hong Kong time)) or any adjournment thereof. Completion and delivery of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the EGM should you so wish. If you attend and vote at the EGM, the authority of your proxy will be revoked.

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

Your supply of your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) is on a voluntary basis for the purpose of processing your request for the appointment of a proxy (or proxies) and your voting instructions for the EGM (the ''Purposes''). We may transfer your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) to our agent, contractor, or third party service provider who provides administrative, computer and other services to us and to such parties who are authorised by law to request the information or are otherwise relevant for the Purposes and need to receive the information. Your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) will be retained for such period as may be necessary to fulfil the Purposes. You/your proxy (or proxies) has/have the right to request access to and/or correction of the relevant personal data in accordance with the provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance and any such request should be in writing by mail to the Company.