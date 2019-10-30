China Resources Pharmaceutical : ANNOUNCEMENT UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF DONG-E-E-JIAO FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019
10/30/2019 | 07:47pm EDT
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 3320)
ANNOUNCEMENT
UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF DONG-E-E-JIAO FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019
On 30 October 2019, Dong-E-E-Jiao released its quarterly report for the nine months ended 30 September 2019.
Dong-E-E-Jiao Company Limited（東阿阿膠股份有限公司）("Dong-E-E-Jiao") is a company incorporated in the People's Republic of China. The shares of Dong-E-E-Jiao are listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. As of the date of this announcement, Dong-E-E- Jiao is directly held as to 8.86% equity interest by China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), where the holding
as to approximately 23.14% by China Resources Dong-E-E-Jiao Company Limited（華潤東 阿阿膠有限公司）(a non-wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company), and Dong-E-E-Jiao is
controlled as to approximately 21.96% by the Group. Dong-E-E-Jiao is a subsidiary of the Company.
On 30 October 2019, Dong-E-E-Jiao released its quarterly report for the nine months ended
30 September 2019 (the "Dong-E-E-JiaoUnaudited Financials"). Set out below is the key financial information of the Dong-E-E-Jiao Unaudited Financials:
For the nine months ended 30 September
20192018
(RMB)(RMB)
(unaudited) (unaudited)
Revenue
2,830,074,355.10
4,384,285,432.13
Net profit
207,484,366.43
1,225,572,256.55
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
-635,277,008.99
-248,914,083.95
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
1,500,612,534.58
1,476,357,704.71
As of
As of
30 September
31 December
2019
2018
(RMB)
(RMB)
(unaudited)
(audited)
Total assets
12,435,788,073.35
13,869,959,247.35
Total liabilities
1,759,256,782.98
2,540,953,896.78
Owner's equity
10,676,531,290.37
11,329,005,350.57
The Dong-E-E-Jiao Unaudited Financials have been prepared in accordance with the PRC Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, have not been reviewed or audited by the Company's auditors, and may require adjustment during the course of auditing. The financial information is limited to Dong-E-E-Jiao only and does not represent or provide a complete view of the operational or financial status of the Group. Shareholders and potential
investors should exercise caution when dealing in securities of the Company and should not rely solely on such information.
For further details of the Dong-E-E-Jiao Unaudited Financials, please refer to the quarterly report for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 published by Dong-E-E-Jiao on the website of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (www.szse.cn).
By order of the Board of Directors
China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Limited
WANG Chuncheng
Chairman
Nanchang, 31 October 2019
As of the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises Mr. WANG Chuncheng as chairman and non-executive Director, Mr. HAN Yuewei, Mr. LI Xiangming and Mdm. WENG Jingwen as executive Directors, Mr. YU Zhongliang, Mdm. GUO Wei, Mr. WANG Shouye and Mr. LYU Ruizhi as non-executive Directors and Mdm. SHING Mo Han Yvonne, Mr. KWOK Kin Fun, Mr. FU Tingmei and Mr. ZHANG Kejian as independent non-executive Directors.
