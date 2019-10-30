Log in
CHINA RESOURCES PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP LTD    3320

CHINA RESOURCES PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP LTD

(3320)
China Resources Pharmaceutical : ANNOUNCEMENT UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF DONG-E-E-JIAO FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019

10/30/2019 | 07:47pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3320)

ANNOUNCEMENT

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF DONG-E-E-JIAO FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019

On 30 October 2019, Dong-E-E-Jiao released its quarterly report for the nine months ended 30 September 2019.

Dong-E-E-Jiao Company Limited（東阿阿膠股份有限公司）("Dong-E-E-Jiao") is a company incorporated in the People's Republic of China. The shares of Dong-E-E-Jiao are listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. As of the date of this announcement, Dong-E-E- Jiao is directly held as to 8.86% equity interest by China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), where the holding

as to approximately 23.14% by China Resources Dong-E-E-Jiao Company Limited（華潤東 阿阿膠有限公司）(a non-wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company), and Dong-E-E-Jiao is

controlled as to approximately 21.96% by the Group. Dong-E-E-Jiao is a subsidiary of the Company.

On 30 October 2019, Dong-E-E-Jiao released its quarterly report for the nine months ended

30 September 2019 (the "Dong-E-E-JiaoUnaudited Financials"). Set out below is the key financial information of the Dong-E-E-Jiao Unaudited Financials:

For the nine months ended 30 September

20192018

(RMB)(RMB)

(unaudited) (unaudited)

Revenue

2,830,074,355.10

4,384,285,432.13

Net profit

207,484,366.43

1,225,572,256.55

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

-635,277,008.99

-248,914,083.95

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

1,500,612,534.58

1,476,357,704.71

1

As of

As of

30 September

31 December

2019

2018

(RMB)

(RMB)

(unaudited)

(audited)

Total assets

12,435,788,073.35

13,869,959,247.35

Total liabilities

1,759,256,782.98

2,540,953,896.78

Owner's equity

10,676,531,290.37

11,329,005,350.57

The Dong-E-E-Jiao Unaudited Financials have been prepared in accordance with the PRC Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, have not been reviewed or audited by the Company's auditors, and may require adjustment during the course of auditing. The financial information is limited to Dong-E-E-Jiao only and does not represent or provide a complete view of the operational or financial status of the Group. Shareholders and potential

investors should exercise caution when dealing in securities of the Company and should not rely solely on such information.

For further details of the Dong-E-E-Jiao Unaudited Financials, please refer to the quarterly report for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 published by Dong-E-E-Jiao on the website of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (www.szse.cn).

By order of the Board of Directors

China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Limited

WANG Chuncheng

Chairman

Nanchang, 31 October 2019

As of the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises Mr. WANG Chuncheng as chairman and non-executive Director, Mr. HAN Yuewei, Mr. LI Xiangming and Mdm. WENG Jingwen as executive Directors, Mr. YU Zhongliang, Mdm. GUO Wei, Mr. WANG Shouye and Mr. LYU Ruizhi as non-executive Directors and Mdm. SHING Mo Han Yvonne, Mr. KWOK Kin Fun, Mr. FU Tingmei and Mr. ZHANG Kejian as independent non-executive Directors.

2

Disclaimer

China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 23:46:06 UTC
