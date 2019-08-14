Log in
CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLDINGS CO. LTD.

CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLDINGS CO. LTD.

(0836)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China Resources Power : 1st Half Net Profit Rose 35.8%

0
08/14/2019 | 01:39am EDT

By Yi Wei Wong

China Resources Power Holdings Co. (0836.HK) said its first-half net profit rose 35.8% because of lower fuel costs.

Net profit for the first half was 4.02 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$512.1 million), compared with HK$2.96 billion in the same period a year ago, the power company said Wednesday.

Revenue for the period fell 16.3% from a year earlier to HK$32.92 billion due to the disposal of several coal plants, it said.

China Resources Power attributed the higher profit to cheaper fuel to run its coal-fired plants.

Write to Yi Wei Wong at yiwei.wong@wsj.com

Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 74 650 M
EBIT 2019 15 499 M
Net income 2019 7 476 M
Debt 2019 93 942 M
Yield 2019 5,56%
P/E ratio 2019 7,03x
P/E ratio 2020 5,89x
EV / Sales2019 1,96x
EV / Sales2020 1,89x
Capitalization 52 241 M
Chart CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLDINGS CO. LTD.
Duration : Period :
China Resources Power Holdings Co. Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 14,58  HKD
Last Close Price 10,86  HKD
Spread / Highest target 75,0%
Spread / Average Target 34,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Min Hu President & Executive Director
Ru Ge Li Chairman
Xiao Bin Wang Co-CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Guo Lin Zhu Co-Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Xing An Director-Information Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLDINGS CO. LTD.-27.79%6 977
NTPC LTD-0.25%17 199
ENGIE BRASIL ENERGIA SA44.94%9 653
DATANG INTL POWER GENERATION CO LTD-10.48%6 282
ELECTRICITY GENERATING PCL--.--%5 324
HUADIAN POWER INTERNATIONAL CORP. LTD-17.26%5 284
