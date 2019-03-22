China Resources Power : 2018 Net Profit Falls on Impairment Charges

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi

SINGAPORE--China Resources Power Holdings Co. Ltd. (0836.HK) net profit declined 14.5% in 2018, mainly due to impairment provisions for power plants and coal mines.

Net profit in 2018 was HK$3.95 billion (US$503 million), compared with HK$4.62 billion in the previous year, the Hong Kong listed power producer and coal miner said in an earnings release.

Turnover rose 5% to HK$76.94 billion, China Resources said.

In 2018, the company's loss on disposal of coal assets and impairment provisions for power and coal assets was HK$3.08 billion, without which the company's net profit for the year would have been about HK$6.95 billion, it said.

