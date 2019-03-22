Log in
CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLDINGS CO. LTD.

(0836)
China Resources Power : 2018 Net Profit Falls on Impairment Charges

03/22/2019

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi

SINGAPORE--China Resources Power Holdings Co. Ltd. (0836.HK) net profit declined 14.5% in 2018, mainly due to impairment provisions for power plants and coal mines.

Net profit in 2018 was HK$3.95 billion (US$503 million), compared with HK$4.62 billion in the previous year, the Hong Kong listed power producer and coal miner said in an earnings release.

Turnover rose 5% to HK$76.94 billion, China Resources said.

In 2018, the company's loss on disposal of coal assets and impairment provisions for power and coal assets was HK$3.08 billion, without which the company's net profit for the year would have been about HK$6.95 billion, it said.

Write to Gaurav Raghuvanshi at gaurav.raghuvanshi@wsj.com

Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 76 864 M
EBIT 2018 13 937 M
Net income 2018 6 294 M
Debt 2018 91 804 M
Yield 2018 6,22%
P/E ratio 2018 10,89
P/E ratio 2019 8,17
EV / Sales 2018 2,08x
EV / Sales 2019 2,06x
Capitalization 68 212 M
Managers
NameTitle
Min Hu President & Executive Director
Ru Ge Li Chairman
Xiao Bin Wang Co-CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Guo Lin Zhu Co-Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Xing An Director-Information Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLDINGS CO. LTD.-5.85%8 692
ENGIE BRASIL ENERGIA SA28.74%9 113
HUADIAN POWER INTERNATIONAL CORP. LTD-6.95%6 127
ELECTRICITY GENERATING PCL--.--%4 639
GLOW ENERGY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED--.--%4 205
RATCHABURI ELECTRICITY GENERATING HLDG.--.--%2 530
