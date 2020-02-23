China Resources Power : ANNOUNCEMENT - RETIREMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability under the Companies Ordinance)

(Stock Code: 836)

ANNOUNCEMENT

RETIREMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") announces that Mr. Ge Changxin ("Mr. Ge") has resigned as a Non-executive Director and Senior Consultant to the President of the Company with effect from 16 February 2020 as he has reached the age of 62 and has decided to retire.

Mr. Ge has confirmed that he has no disagreements with the Board, and there are no other matters relating to his retirement and resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The Board would like to express its gratitude to Mr. Ge for his contribution to the Company during his tenure of office.

By order of the Board

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited

Li Ru Ge

Chairman

Hong Kong, 23 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises three non-executive directors, namely Mr. LI Ru Ge (Chairman), Mr. CHEN Ying and Mr. WANG Yan; three executive directors, namely Mr. TANG Yong, Mr. ZHANG Junzheng and Ms. WANG Xiao Bin; and four independent non-executive directors, namely, Mr. MA Chiu-Cheung, Andrew, Ms. LEUNG Oi-sie, Elsie, Dr. CH'IEN Kuo-fung, Raymond and Mr. SO Chak Kwong, Jack.