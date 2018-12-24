China Resources Power : CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS CR BANK STRATEGIC COOPERATION AGREEMENT 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability under the Companies Ordinance)

(Stock Code: 836)

CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

CR BANK STRATEGIC COOPERATION AGREEMENT 2018

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 18 December 2015 in relation to the entering of the Strategic Cooperation Agreement with CR Bank. The Strategic Cooperation Agreement will expire on 31 December 2018. On 24 December 2018, the Company entered into the CR Bank Strategic Cooperation Agreement 2018 with CR Bank whereby new annual caps were set taking into account of the Group's liquidity, business needs and the expected level of services to be received from CR Bank.

As one or more of the applicable size test percentage ratios exceed 0.1% but are less than 5% in respect of the continuing connected transactions under the CR Bank Strategic Cooperation Agreement 2018, the transactions are only subject to the reporting, annual review and announcement requirements but are exempted from the independent shareholders' approval requirement of the Listing Rules.

BACKGROUND

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 18 December 2015 in relation to the entering of the Strategic Cooperation Agreement with CR Bank. The Strategic Cooperation Agreement will expire on 31 December 2018. On 24 December 2018, the Company entered into the CR Bank Strategic Cooperation Agreement 2018 with CR Bank whereby new annual caps were set taking into account of the Group's liquidity, business needs and the expected level of services to be received from CR Bank.

CR BANK STRATEGIC COOPERATION AGREEMENT 2018

Principal terms of the CR Bank Strategic Cooperation Agreement 2018

The principal terms of the CR Bank Strategic Cooperation Agreement 2018 are set out as follows:

Parties:

CR Bank and the Company.

Date of agreement:

24 December 2018.

Date of commencement of agreement:

1 January 2019.

Term of the agreement:

Three years ending 31 December 2021.

Scope of services:

The Group may place deposits with CR Bank and use other commercial banking services of CR Bank, including credit services (such as commercial loans, bill acceptance and discount services and account receivable factoring services), settlement services, agency services (such as entrustment loan, insurance and custodian services), cash management services, financial advisory services, and other financial services as agreed by the parties.

Fees and rates:

(a) Deposit services: The deposit rates for RMB-denominated deposits were historically set by the PBOC whilst the PBOC has gradually liberalised its regulation of deposit rates in the recent years, allowing commercial banks in the PRC more flexibility to determine the interest rate for RMB-denominated deposits. Accordingly, pursuant to the CR Bank Strategic Cooperation Agreement 2018, any deposits placed with CR Bank will bear the same interest and will be on the same terms and conditions as would apply to similar deposits made by other customers of CR Bank, which deposit rates shall be determined with reference to the benchmark rates published by the PBOC.

(b) Commercial banking and other financial services: The fees and charges for other financial services provided by CR Bank will be provided on normal commercial terms, and shall not be higher than the net discounted fees offered to other preferred customers of CR Bank.

Annual caps under the CR Bank Strategic Cooperation Agreement 2018

Set out below are the approximate historical figures of the maximum daily deposit amount, inclusive of interest payable, placed by the Group with CR Bank, and the maximum daily amount of financial services provided by CR Bank to the Group (excluding deposit services and financial services provided by CR Bank where only the fees and commissions paid by the Group are used to calculate the relevant percentage ratios) under the terms of the Strategic Cooperation Agreement during each of the years ended 31 December 2016 and 2017 and the ten months ended 31 October 2018:

For the year ended

2016

31 December 2017

For the ten months ended 31 October 2018

RMB million HK$ million RMB million HK$ million RMB million HK$ million (Approximately)(Approximately)(Approximately)(Approximately)(Approximately)(Approximately)

Maximum daily deposit amount placed with

CR Bank during the year/period Maximum daily amount of other financial services provided by CR Bank during the year/period

1,713

1,936

1,295

1,463

1,071

1,210

0

0

0

0

0

0

The proposed annual caps for financial services under the CR Bank Strategic Cooperation Agreement 2018 have been determined after taking into account of the Group's liquidity, business needs and the expected level of services to be received from CR Bank under the CR Bank Strategic Cooperation Agreement 2018.

The proposed maximum daily deposit amount, inclusive of interest payable rounded to the nearest million, placed by the Group with CR Bank for the term of the CR Bank Strategic Cooperation Agreement 2018, the Group's gross cash and bank balances and the highest applicable percentage ratios as defined under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules are as follows:

2019

Maximum daily deposit amount for the year ending 31 December 2020

2021

Unaudited consolidated cash and bank balances of the Group as at 30 June 2018

Highest applicable percentage ratio

RMB millionHK$ millionRMB millionHK$ millionRMB millionHK$ millionHK$ million

%

(Approximately)

2,000

2,260

2,000

2,260

2,000

2,260

8,100

3.11

The proposed maximum daily amount of financial services provided by CR Bank to the Group (excluding deposit services and financial services provided by CR Bank where only the fees and commissions paid by the Group are used to calculate the relevant percentage ratios) for the term of the CR Bank Strategic Cooperation Agreement 2018 and the highest applicable percentage ratios as defined under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules are as follows:

Highest applicable

2019

Maximum daily amount for the year ending 31st December, 2020

percentage ratio

2021

RMB millionHK$ millionRMB millionHK$ millionRMB millionHK$ million

%

(Approximately)

1,000

1,130

1,000

1,130

1,000

1,130

1.56

It is expected the highest applicable percentage ratios in respect of the aggregate annual amount of fees and commissions paid by the Group for the financial services provided by CR Bank during the term of the CR Bank Strategic Cooperation Agreement 2018 will not exceed 0.1%, and therefore will be fully exempt from reporting, announcement and independent shareholders' approval requirements under

Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

Internal control measures

The Group has implemented adequate internal control measures for monitoring all of its continuing connected transactions, including (without limitation) the regular reporting of transaction volume to the Group's finance department for monitoring the annual caps of the relevant transactions and revisiting and monitoring the fees and charges offered by other independent financial institutions in relation to the same financial services.

The Group will adopt the following internal control procedures and corporate governance measures when engaging CR Bank for its deposit, commercial banking and other financial services: