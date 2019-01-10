China Resources Power : December 2018 Update on Power Plant Net Generation Figures

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

December 2018 Update on Power Plant

Net Generation Figures

The appended press release contains power plant net generation figures for December 2018 for China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries and associates. The information in the press release may be price sensitive. This announcement containing the press release is accordingly being issued pursuant to Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance. The information in the press release has been prepared on the basis of internal management records. It has not been audited or reviewed by external auditors.

For Immediate Release

10 January 2019

Net Generation of Subsidiary Power Plants in 2018 Increased by 2.3%

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited ("CR Power", stock code: 0836)

today announced that total net generation of subsidiary power plants in December 2018 increased by 5.0% to 15,564,990MWh from 14,821,651MWh for the same period of 2017. Total net generation of subsidiary power plants for the full year of 2018 increased by 2.3% to 157,018,636MWh compared to 153,548,631MWh for 2017.

On a same plant basis, total net generation of subsidiary coal-fired power plants for the full year of 2018 increased by 0.2% compared to 2017. Power plants located in Hubei, Hebei and Other provinces recorded 16.0%, 5.2% and 5.2% increases year on year, respectively. Power plants located in Jiangsu, Henan, and Guangdong provinces recorded 7.4%, 4.6% and 2.0% decreases year on year, respectively.

Net generation by type in December 2018 with comparative figures for the same period in 2017

Companies Net generation December 2018 (MWh) Net generation December 2017 (MWh) Increase/ Decrease in December (%) Net generation of 2018 (MWh) Net generation of 2017 (MWh) Increase/ Decrease (%) Thermal plants 13,861,139 13,406,053 3.4% 140,309,087 140,225,206 0.1% Wind farms 1,426,337 1,199,401 18.9% 13,982,670 11,103,514 25.9% Hydro plants 231,464 187,280 23.6% 2,208,145 1,935,950 14.1% Photovoltaic plants 46,049 28,917 59.2% 518,734 283,962 82.7%

Subsidiaries subtotal 15,564,990 14,821,651 5.0% 157,018,636 153,548,631 2.3% Associates subtotal 4,112,409 4,165,158 -1.3% 38,339,567 36,962,431 3.7% Grand Total 19,677,399 18,986,809 3.6% 195,358,203 190,511,062 2.5% Coal-fired Same Plant Net Generation by Province

Province Net generation December 2018 (MWh) Net generation December 2017 (MWh) Increase/ Decrease in December (%) Net generation of 2018 (MWh) Net generation of 2017 (MWh) Increase/ Decrease (%) Guangdong 1,637,070 1,681,824 -2.7% 20,354,962 20,777,767 -2.0% Jiangsu 3,353,798 3,219,556 4.2% 34,324,414 37,057,925 -7.4% Hebei 1,411,673 1,476,251 -4.4% 14,437,617 13,729,597 5.2% Henan 2,218,826 1,738,888 27.6% 22,350,374 23,435,960 -4.6% Hubei 1,878,670 1,821,668 3.1% 15,463,934 13,335,631 16.0% Other provinces 3,284,767 3,388,580 -3.1% 32,686,495 31,070,571 5.2%

Coal-fired Subsidiaries Same Plant Net Generation 13,784,804 13,326,767 3.4% 139,617,796 139,407,451 0.2%

Coal-fired Subsidiaries+Associates Same Plant Net Generation 17,897,213 17,491,925 2.3% 177,957,364 176,369,882 0.9%

2 / 2