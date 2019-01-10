China Resources Power : December 2018 Update on Power Plant Net Generation Figures
0
01/10/2019 | 06:34am EST
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability under the Companies Ordinance)
(Stock Code: 836)
December 2018 Update on Power Plant
Net Generation Figures
The appended press release contains power plant net generation figures for December 2018 for China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries and associates. The information in the press release may be price sensitive. This announcement containing the press release is accordingly being issued pursuant to Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance. The information in the press release has been prepared on the basis of internal management records. It has not been audited or reviewed by external auditors.
This announcement is issued by the Company pursuant to Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance.
The information in this announcement has been prepared on the basis of internal management records. It has not been audited or reviewed by external auditors and as such is for investors' reference only.
Investors are advised to exercise caution in dealing in shares of the Company.
By order of the Board
CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
Li Ru Ge
Chairman
Hong Kong, 10 January 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises three non-executive directors, namely Mr. LI Ru Ge (Chairman), Mr. CHEN Ying and Mr. WANG Yan; three executive directors, namely Mr. GE Changxin, Mr. HU Min and Ms. WANG Xiao Bin; and four independent non-executive directors, namely, Mr. MA Chiu-Cheung, Andrew, Ms. LEUNG Oi-sie, Elsie, Mr. CH'IEN Kuo-fung, Raymond and Mr. SO Chak Kwong, Jack.
For Immediate Release
10 January 2019
Net Generation of Subsidiary Power Plants in 2018 Increased by 2.3%
China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited ("CR Power", stock code: 0836)
today announced that total net generation of subsidiary power plants in December 2018 increased by 5.0% to 15,564,990MWh from 14,821,651MWh for the same period of 2017. Total net generation of subsidiary power plants for the full year of 2018 increased by 2.3% to 157,018,636MWh compared to 153,548,631MWh for 2017.
On a same plant basis, total net generation of subsidiary coal-fired power plants for the full year of 2018 increased by 0.2% compared to 2017. Power plants located in Hubei, Hebei and Other provinces recorded 16.0%, 5.2% and 5.2% increases year on year, respectively. Power plants located in Jiangsu, Henan, and Guangdong provinces recorded 7.4%, 4.6% and 2.0% decreases year on year, respectively.
~END~
For inquiries, please contact:
China Resources Power Holdings Company LimitedInvestor Relations Department
Tel: (852) 2593 7550
Fax: (852) 2593 7551
1 / 2
Net generation by type in December 2018 with comparative figures for the same period in 2017
Companies
Net generation December 2018
(MWh)
Net generation
December 2017 (MWh)
Increase/ Decrease in December (%)
Net generation of 2018 (MWh)
Net generation of 2017 (MWh)
Increase/ Decrease
(%)
Thermal plants
13,861,139
13,406,053
3.4%
140,309,087
140,225,206
0.1%
Wind farms
1,426,337
1,199,401
18.9%
13,982,670
11,103,514
25.9%
Hydro plants
231,464
187,280
23.6%
2,208,145
1,935,950
14.1%
Photovoltaic plants
46,049
28,917
59.2%
518,734
283,962
82.7%
Subsidiaries subtotal
15,564,990
14,821,651
5.0%
157,018,636
153,548,631
2.3%
Associates subtotal
4,112,409
4,165,158
-1.3%
38,339,567
36,962,431
3.7%
Grand Total
19,677,399
18,986,809
3.6%
195,358,203
190,511,062
2.5%
Coal-fired Same Plant Net Generation by Province
Province
Net generation December 2018
(MWh)
Net generation December 2017
(MWh)
Increase/ Decrease in December
(%)
Net generation of 2018 (MWh)
Net generation of 2017 (MWh)
Increase/ Decrease
(%)
Guangdong
1,637,070
1,681,824
-2.7%
20,354,962
20,777,767
-2.0%
Jiangsu
3,353,798
3,219,556
4.2%
34,324,414
37,057,925
-7.4%
Hebei
1,411,673
1,476,251
-4.4%
14,437,617
13,729,597
5.2%
Henan
2,218,826
1,738,888
27.6%
22,350,374
23,435,960
-4.6%
Hubei
1,878,670
1,821,668
3.1%
15,463,934
13,335,631
16.0%
Other provinces
3,284,767
3,388,580
-3.1%
32,686,495
31,070,571
5.2%
Coal-fired Subsidiaries Same Plant Net Generation
13,784,804
13,326,767
3.4%
139,617,796
139,407,451
0.2%
Coal-fired Subsidiaries+Associates Same Plant Net Generation
China Resources Power Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2019 11:33:08 UTC