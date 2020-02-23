China Resources Power : List of Directors and Their Role and Function
02/23/2020 | 05:24am EST
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability under the Companies Ordinance)
(Stock Code: 836)
List of Directors and Their Role and Function
The members of the board of Directors ("
Board") of China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited 華潤電力控股有限公司 are set out below with effect from 16 February 2020:
Non-Executive Directors:
Li Ru Ge (Chairman of the Board)
Chen Ying
Wang Yan
Executive Directors:
Tang Yong (President)
Zhang Junzheng (Vice Chairman of the Board)
Wang Xiao Bin (Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary)
Independent Non-Executive Directors:
Ma Chiu Cheung, Andrew
Leung Oi-sie, Elsie
Ch'ien Kuo-fung, Raymond
So Chak Kwong, Jack
There are four Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves, with effect from 16 February 2020:
Committees Membership
Audit and
Directors
Sustainability
Risk
Nomination
Remuneration
Li Ru Ge
(Chairman of the Board)
M
C
Tang Yong (President)
Zhang Junzheng
(Vice Chairman
of the Board)
Wang Xiao Bin
(Chief Financial Officer
and Company Secretary)
Chen Ying
Wang Yan
M
Ma Chiu Cheung, Andrew
M
C
M
Leung Oi-sie, Elsie
M
M
C
Ch'ien Kuo-fung, Raymond
M
M
M
M
So Chak Kwong, Jack
C
M
M
Notes:
Chairman of the relevant Board committees M Member of relevant Board committees
Hong Kong, 23 February 2020
Disclaimer
China Resources Power Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2020 10:23:07 UTC
Latest news on CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLD
Sales 2019
70 427 M
EBIT 2019
14 544 M
Net income 2019
7 300 M
Debt 2019
91 463 M
Yield 2019
6,07%
P/E ratio 2019
6,48x
P/E ratio 2020
5,53x
EV / Sales2019
1,98x
EV / Sales2020
1,97x
Capitalization
48 201 M
Chart CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLD
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
17
Average target price
14,04 HKD
Last Close Price
10,02 HKD
Spread / Highest target
83,2%
Spread / Average Target
40,1%
Spread / Lowest Target
8,78%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.