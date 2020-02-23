China Resources Power : List of Directors and Their Role and Function

Log in
02/23/2020 | 05:24am EST

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability under the Companies Ordinance)

(Stock Code: 836)

List of Directors and Their Role and Function

The members of the board of Directors ("Board") of China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited 華潤電力控股有限公司 are set out below with effect from 16 February 2020:

Non-Executive Directors:

Li Ru Ge (Chairman of the Board)

Chen Ying

Wang Yan

Executive Directors:

Tang Yong (President)

Zhang Junzheng (Vice Chairman of the Board)

Wang Xiao Bin (Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary)

Independent Non-Executive Directors:

Ma Chiu Cheung, Andrew

Leung Oi-sie, Elsie

Ch'ien Kuo-fung, Raymond

So Chak Kwong, Jack

1

There are four Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves, with effect from 16 February 2020:

Committees Membership

Audit and

Directors

Sustainability

Risk

Nomination

Remuneration

Li Ru Ge

(Chairman of the Board)

M

C

Tang Yong (President)

Zhang Junzheng

(Vice Chairman

of the Board)

Wang Xiao Bin

(Chief Financial Officer

and Company Secretary)

Chen Ying

Wang Yan

M

Ma Chiu Cheung, Andrew

M

C

M

Leung Oi-sie, Elsie

M

M

C

Ch'ien Kuo-fung, Raymond

M

M

M

M

So Chak Kwong, Jack

C

M

M

Notes:

  1. Chairman of the relevant Board committees M Member of relevant Board committees

Hong Kong, 23 February 2020

2

Disclaimer

China Resources Power Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2020 10:23:07 UTC
