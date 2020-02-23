China Resources Power : List of Directors and Their Role and Function

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability under the Companies Ordinance)

(Stock Code: 836)

List of Directors and Their Role and Function

The members of the board of Directors ("Board") of China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited 華潤電力控股有限公司 are set out below with effect from 16 February 2020:

Non-Executive Directors:

Li Ru Ge (Chairman of the Board)

Chen Ying

Wang Yan

Executive Directors:

Tang Yong (President)

Zhang Junzheng (Vice Chairman of the Board)

Wang Xiao Bin (Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary)

Independent Non-Executive Directors:

Ma Chiu Cheung, Andrew

Leung Oi-sie, Elsie

Ch'ien Kuo-fung, Raymond

So Chak Kwong, Jack