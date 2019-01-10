Log in
CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLDINGS CO. LTD. (0836)
  Report  
China Resources Power : Net Generation of Subsidiary Power Plants in 2018 Increased by 2.3%

01/10/2019

For Immediate Release

10 January 2019

Net Generation of Subsidiary Power Plants in 2018 Increased by 2.3%

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited ("CR Power", stock code: 0836)

today announced that total net generation of subsidiary power plants in December 2018 increased by 5.0% to 15,564,990MWh from 14,821,651MWh for the same period of 2017. Total net generation of subsidiary power plants for the full year of 2018 increased by 2.3% to 157,018,636MWh compared to 153,548,631MWh for 2017.

On a same plant basis, total net generation of subsidiary coal-fired power plants for the full year of 2018 increased by 0.2% compared to 2017. Power plants located in Hubei, Hebei and Other provinces recorded 16.0%, 5.2% and 5.2% increases year on year, respectively. Power plants located in Jiangsu, Henan, and Guangdong provinces recorded 7.4%, 4.6% and 2.0% decreases year on year, respectively.

~END~

For inquiries, please contact:

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited Investor Relations Department

Tel: (852) 2593 7550

Fax: (852) 2593 7551

Net generation by type in December 2018 with comparative figures for the same period in 2017

Companies

Net generation December 2018

(MWh)

Net generation

December 2017 (MWh)

Increase/ Decrease in December (%)

Net generation of 2018 (MWh)

Net generation of 2017 (MWh)

Increase/ Decrease

(%)

Thermal plants

13,861,139

13,406,053

3.4%

140,309,087

140,225,206

0.1%

Wind farms

1,426,337

1,199,401

18.9%

13,982,670

11,103,514

25.9%

Hydro plants

231,464

187,280

23.6%

2,208,145

1,935,950

14.1%

Photovoltaic plants

46,049

28,917

59.2%

518,734

283,962

82.7%

Subsidiaries subtotal

15,564,990

14,821,651

5.0%

157,018,636

153,548,631

2.3%

Associates subtotal

4,112,409

4,165,158

-1.3%

38,339,567

36,962,431

3.7%

Grand Total

19,677,399

18,986,809

3.6%

195,358,203

190,511,062

2.5%

Coal-fired Same Plant Net Generation by Province

Province

Net generation December 2018

(MWh)

Net generation December 2017

(MWh)

Increase/ Decrease in December

(%)

Net generation of 2018 (MWh)

Net generation of 2017 (MWh)

Increase/ Decrease

(%)

Guangdong

1,637,070

1,681,824

-2.7%

20,354,962

20,777,767

-2.0%

Jiangsu

3,353,798

3,219,556

4.2%

34,324,414

37,057,925

-7.4%

Hebei

1,411,673

1,476,251

-4.4%

14,437,617

13,729,597

5.2%

Henan

2,218,826

1,738,888

27.6%

22,350,374

23,435,960

-4.6%

Hubei

1,878,670

1,821,668

3.1%

15,463,934

13,335,631

16.0%

Other provinces

3,284,767

3,388,580

-3.1%

32,686,495

31,070,571

5.2%

Coal-fired Subsidiaries Same Plant Net Generation

13,784,804

13,326,767

3.4%

139,617,796

139,407,451

0.2%

Coal-fired Subsidiaries+Associates Same Plant Net Generation

17,897,213

17,491,925

2.3%

177,957,364

176,369,882

0.9%

Disclaimer

China Resources Power Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2019 11:33:08 UTC
