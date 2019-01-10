China Resources Power : Net Generation of Subsidiary Power Plants in 2018 Increased by 2.3%

For Immediate Release

10 January 2019

Net Generation of Subsidiary Power Plants in 2018 Increased by 2.3%

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited ("CR Power", stock code: 0836)

today announced that total net generation of subsidiary power plants in December 2018 increased by 5.0% to 15,564,990MWh from 14,821,651MWh for the same period of 2017. Total net generation of subsidiary power plants for the full year of 2018 increased by 2.3% to 157,018,636MWh compared to 153,548,631MWh for 2017.

On a same plant basis, total net generation of subsidiary coal-fired power plants for the full year of 2018 increased by 0.2% compared to 2017. Power plants located in Hubei, Hebei and Other provinces recorded 16.0%, 5.2% and 5.2% increases year on year, respectively. Power plants located in Jiangsu, Henan, and Guangdong provinces recorded 7.4%, 4.6% and 2.0% decreases year on year, respectively.

For inquiries, please contact:

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited Investor Relations Department

Tel: (852) 2593 7550

Fax: (852) 2593 7551

Net generation by type in December 2018 with comparative figures for the same period in 2017

Companies Net generation December 2018 (MWh) Net generation December 2017 (MWh) Increase/ Decrease in December (%) Net generation of 2018 (MWh) Net generation of 2017 (MWh) Increase/ Decrease (%) Thermal plants 13,861,139 13,406,053 3.4% 140,309,087 140,225,206 0.1% Wind farms 1,426,337 1,199,401 18.9% 13,982,670 11,103,514 25.9% Hydro plants 231,464 187,280 23.6% 2,208,145 1,935,950 14.1% Photovoltaic plants 46,049 28,917 59.2% 518,734 283,962 82.7%

Subsidiaries subtotal 15,564,990 14,821,651 5.0% 157,018,636 153,548,631 2.3% Associates subtotal 4,112,409 4,165,158 -1.3% 38,339,567 36,962,431 3.7% Grand Total 19,677,399 18,986,809 3.6% 195,358,203 190,511,062 2.5% Coal-fired Same Plant Net Generation by Province

Province Net generation December 2018 (MWh) Net generation December 2017 (MWh) Increase/ Decrease in December (%) Net generation of 2018 (MWh) Net generation of 2017 (MWh) Increase/ Decrease (%) Guangdong 1,637,070 1,681,824 -2.7% 20,354,962 20,777,767 -2.0% Jiangsu 3,353,798 3,219,556 4.2% 34,324,414 37,057,925 -7.4% Hebei 1,411,673 1,476,251 -4.4% 14,437,617 13,729,597 5.2% Henan 2,218,826 1,738,888 27.6% 22,350,374 23,435,960 -4.6% Hubei 1,878,670 1,821,668 3.1% 15,463,934 13,335,631 16.0% Other provinces 3,284,767 3,388,580 -3.1% 32,686,495 31,070,571 5.2%

Coal-fired Subsidiaries Same Plant Net Generation 13,784,804 13,326,767 3.4% 139,617,796 139,407,451 0.2%

Coal-fired Subsidiaries+Associates Same Plant Net Generation 17,897,213 17,491,925 2.3% 177,957,364 176,369,882 0.9%

