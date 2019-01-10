China Resources Power : Net Generation of Subsidiary Power Plants in 2018 Increased by 2.3%
01/10/2019 | 06:34am EST
For Immediate Release
10 January 2019
Net Generation of Subsidiary Power Plants in 2018 Increased by 2.3%
China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited ("CR Power", stock code: 0836)
today announced that total net generation of subsidiary power plants in December 2018 increased by 5.0% to 15,564,990MWh from 14,821,651MWh for the same period of 2017. Total net generation of subsidiary power plants for the full year of 2018 increased by 2.3% to 157,018,636MWh compared to 153,548,631MWh for 2017.
On a same plant basis, total net generation of subsidiary coal-fired power plants for the full year of 2018 increased by 0.2% compared to 2017. Power plants located in Hubei, Hebei and Other provinces recorded 16.0%, 5.2% and 5.2% increases year on year, respectively. Power plants located in Jiangsu, Henan, and Guangdong provinces recorded 7.4%, 4.6% and 2.0% decreases year on year, respectively.
Net generation by type in December 2018 with comparative figures for the same period in 2017
Companies
Net generation December 2018
(MWh)
Net generation
December 2017 (MWh)
Increase/ Decrease in December (%)
Net generation of 2018 (MWh)
Net generation of 2017 (MWh)
Increase/ Decrease
(%)
Thermal plants
13,861,139
13,406,053
3.4%
140,309,087
140,225,206
0.1%
Wind farms
1,426,337
1,199,401
18.9%
13,982,670
11,103,514
25.9%
Hydro plants
231,464
187,280
23.6%
2,208,145
1,935,950
14.1%
Photovoltaic plants
46,049
28,917
59.2%
518,734
283,962
82.7%
Subsidiaries subtotal
15,564,990
14,821,651
5.0%
157,018,636
153,548,631
2.3%
Associates subtotal
4,112,409
4,165,158
-1.3%
38,339,567
36,962,431
3.7%
Grand Total
19,677,399
18,986,809
3.6%
195,358,203
190,511,062
2.5%
Coal-fired Same Plant Net Generation by Province
Province
Net generation December 2018
(MWh)
Net generation December 2017
(MWh)
Increase/ Decrease in December
(%)
Net generation of 2018 (MWh)
Net generation of 2017 (MWh)
Increase/ Decrease
(%)
Guangdong
1,637,070
1,681,824
-2.7%
20,354,962
20,777,767
-2.0%
Jiangsu
3,353,798
3,219,556
4.2%
34,324,414
37,057,925
-7.4%
Hebei
1,411,673
1,476,251
-4.4%
14,437,617
13,729,597
5.2%
Henan
2,218,826
1,738,888
27.6%
22,350,374
23,435,960
-4.6%
Hubei
1,878,670
1,821,668
3.1%
15,463,934
13,335,631
16.0%
Other provinces
3,284,767
3,388,580
-3.1%
32,686,495
31,070,571
5.2%
Coal-fired Subsidiaries Same Plant Net Generation
13,784,804
13,326,767
3.4%
139,617,796
139,407,451
0.2%
Coal-fired Subsidiaries+Associates Same Plant Net Generation
