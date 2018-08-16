Log in
CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLDINGS CO. LTD. (0836)
  Report  
China Resources Power : TRADING HALT

08/16/2018 | 09:21pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability under the Companies Ordinance)

(Stock Code: 836)

TRADING HALT

At the request of China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (the "Company"), trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited will be halted with effect from 9:00 a.m. on Friday, 17 August 2018 pending the release of an announcement which may constitute inside information of the Company.

Hong Kong, 17 August 2018

By Order of the Board

CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLDINGS

COMPANY LIMITED

WANG Xiao Bin

Executive Director and Company Secretary

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises three non-executive directors, namely Mr. LI Ru Ge (Chairman), Mr. CHEN Ying and Mr. WANG Yan; three executive directors, namely Mr. GE Changxin (Vice Chairman), Mr. HU Min (President) and Ms. WANG Xiao Bin (Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary); and four independent non-executive directors, namely Mr. MA Chiu-Cheung, Andrew, Ms. LEUNG Oi-sie, Elsie, Dr. CH'IEN Kuo-fung, Raymond and Mr. SO Chak Kwong, Jack.

Disclaimer

China Resources Power Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 01:20:01 UTC
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 78 640 M
EBIT 2018 15 732 M
Net income 2018 6 978 M
Debt 2018 97 161 M
Yield 2018 6,29%
P/E ratio 2018 9,83
P/E ratio 2019 8,20
EV / Sales 2018 2,11x
EV / Sales 2019 2,01x
Capitalization 68 982 M
Technical analysis trends CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 17,7  HKD
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Min Hu President & Executive Director
Ru Ge Li Chairman
Xiao Bin Wang Co-CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Guo Lin Zhu Co-Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Xing An Director-Information Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLDINGS CO. LTD.-1.51%8 788
ENGIE BRASIL ENERGIA SA7.41%6 278
HUADIAN POWER INTERNATIONAL CORP. LTD3.50%5 209
GLOW ENERGY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED--.--%4 124
ELECTRICITY GENERATING PCL--.--%3 578
RATCHABURI ELECTRICITY GENERATING HLDG.--.--%2 267
