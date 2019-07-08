China Saite : Announcements and Notices - Change of Independent Non-executive Director; Appointment of New Executive Directors; and Changes of Chairman and Member of Audit Committee and Member of Remuneration Committee

APPOINTMENT OF NEW EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

The Board hereby announces that Mr. Liu Zhibo (''Mr. Liu'') and Mr. Hua Gang (''Mr. Hua'') have been appointed as executive Directors with effect from 8 July 2019. The biographical details of each of Mr. Liu and Mr. Hua are set out as follows:

Mr. Liu Zhibo - Executive Director

Mr. Liu Zhibo (''Mr. Liu''), aged 55, has been appointed as an executive Director of the Company with effect from 8 July 2019. He currently serves as chairman of Shanghai Yulin Asset Management Co., Ltd* (上海宇霖資產管理有限公司). Prior to this, Mr. Liu served as teacher at Suzhou University from 1986 to 1988; secretary and deputy office director of Jiangyan Agricultural Bank of Jiangsu Province* (江蘇姜堰農業銀行) from 1989 to 1995; deputy director and director of Jiangyan Rural Credit Cooperative Association of Jiangsu Province* (江蘇姜堰農村信用合作聯社) from 1996 to 2002; and director of Technology Department and office director of Jiangsu Credit Cooperative Association* (江蘇省信用合作 聯社) from 2003 to 2010. Mr. Liu holds a master's degree of Business Management (企業管 理) from 南京工業大學 in 2009.

Mr. Liu will enter into a service agreement with the Company for a term of three years commencing from 8 July 2019 subject to termination by not less than three months' notice in writing served by either party on the other and is subject to retirement by rotation and reelection at the annual general meeting of the Company in accordance with the Articles of Association. Under the service agreement, the annual basic salary of Mr. Liu is HK$240,000 (subject to an annual increment at the discretion of the Directors of not more than 10% of the annual salary immediately prior to such increase). In addition, Mr. Liu is also entitled to a discretionary management bonus provided that the aggregate amount of the bonuses payable to all the executive Directors for any financial year of the Company may not exceed 5% of the audited combined or consolidated audited net profit of the Group (after taxation and minority interests and payment of such bonuses but before extraordinary items) in respect of that financial year of the Company.

The remuneration of Mr. Liu has been reviewed by the Remuneration Committee and was determined by the Board with reference to the prevailing market conditions, and the qualifications, experience, duties and responsibilities of Mr. Liu with the Company. The remuneration of Mr. Liu is subject to review by the Board from time to time pursuant to the power conferred on it at the annual general meeting of the Company.

As at the date of this announcement, save as disclosed above, Mr. Liu confirms that (i) he does not have any relationship with any Directors, senior management, substantial shareholders, or controlling shareholders of the Company; (ii) he does not have any interest in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong); (iii) he does not hold other positions with the Company or other members of the Group; and (iv) he does not hold any directorship in the last three years in any other public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas.

Mr. Liu has confirmed that he is not aware of any other matter in relation to his appointment that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company, and, save as disclosed in this announcement, there is no other information which is required to be disclosed pursuant to the requirements under Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.