China Saite : Announcements and Notices - Clarification Announcement

CHINA SAITE GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

中 國 賽 特 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 153)

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

Reference is made to the announcement of China Saite Group Company Limited (the "Company") dated 8 July, 2019 (the "Announcement") in relation to, among other things, the appointment of Mr. Hua Gang ("Mr. Hua ") as executive director of the Company with effect from 8 July, 2019.

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") would like to clarify and update the biographical details of Mr. Hua as below:

As at the date of the Announcement, Mr. Hua had a personal interest in 2,580,000 shares of the Company representing approximately 0.10% of the issued shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO. Save as disclosed above, as at the date of the Announcement, Mr. Hua did not have any interest in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong)

Save for the information disclosed above, all the details contained in the Announcement remain unchanged.

By Order of the Board

China Saite Group Company Limited

Jiang Jianqiang

Chairman

Hong Kong, 22 August, 2019