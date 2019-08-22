Log in
CHINA SAITE GROUP CO LTD

(0153)
China Saite : Announcements and Notices - Clarification Announcement

08/22/2019 | 12:13am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA SAITE GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

中 國 賽 特 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 153)

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

Reference is made to the announcement of China Saite Group Company Limited (the "Company") dated 8 July, 2019 (the "Announcement") in relation to, among other things, the appointment of Mr. Hua Gang ("Mr. Hua ") as executive director of the Company with effect from 8 July, 2019.

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") would like to clarify and update the biographical details of Mr. Hua as below:

As at the date of the Announcement, Mr. Hua had a personal interest in 2,580,000 shares of the Company representing approximately 0.10% of the issued shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO. Save as disclosed above, as at the date of the Announcement, Mr. Hua did not have any interest in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong)

Save for the information disclosed above, all the details contained in the Announcement remain unchanged.

By Order of the Board

China Saite Group Company Limited

Jiang Jianqiang

Chairman

Hong Kong, 22 August, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are

Mr. Jiang Jianqiang, Mr. Shao Xiaoqiang, Mr. Liu Zhibo, Mr. Hua Gang and Mr. XU Fanghua; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. XU Jiaming, Mr. WU Zhongxian and Mr. Yan Hualin.

Disclaimer

China Saite Group Company Limited published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 04:12:05 UTC
