China Saite : Announcements and Notices - Completion of Subscriptions of New Shares under General Mandate

08/15/2019 | 05:17am EDT

COMPLETION OF SUBSCRIPTIONS OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

08/15/2019 | 05:17am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA SAITE GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

中 國 賽 特 集 團

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 153)

COMPLETION OF SUBSCRIPTIONS OF NEW SHARES

UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

The Board is pleased to announce that all the conditions of the Subscription Agreements have been fulfilled and completion of the Subscriptions took place on 15 August 2019, whereby 230,000,000 and 200,000,000 Shares were allotted and issued to the Subscriber I and Subscriber II, respectively by the Company, at the Subscription Price of HK$0.38 per Subscription Share.

References are made to (i) the announcement of the Company dated 11 July 2019 in relation to the subscription of 230,000,000 Shares by the Subscriber I pursuant to the Subscription Agreement I; and (ii) the announcement of the Company dated 12 July 2019 in relation to the subscription of 200,000,000 Shares by the Subscriber II pursuant to the Subscription Agreement II.

COMPLETION OF THE SUBSCRIPTIONS

The Board is pleased to announce that all the conditions of the Subscription Agreements have been fulfilled and completion of the Subscriptions took place on 15 August 2019, whereby 230,000,000 and 200,000,000 Shares were allotted and issued to the Subscriber I and Subscriber II, respectively by the Company, at the Subscription Price of HK$0.38 per Subscription Share. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, having made all reasonable enquiries, each of the Subscriber I and Subscriber II and their respective ultimate beneficial owner(s) is an Independent Third Party.

EFFECTS ON SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE OF THE COMPANY

The 430,000,000 Subscription Shares allotted and issued pursuant to the Subscription Agreements represent (i) approximately 16.60% of the issued share capital of the Company immediately before completion of the Subscriptions; and (ii) approximately 14.23% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the allotment and issue of the Subscription Shares immediately after completion of the Subscriptions.

Set out below is the shareholding structure of the Company (i) immediately before completion of the Subscriptions; and (ii) immediately after completion of the Subscriptions:

Immediately before completion of

Immediately after completion of

the Subscriptions

the Subscriptions

Number of

Approximately

Number of

Approximately

Shares

%

Shares

%

Director

Jiang Jianqiang

42,202,000

1.63

42,202,000

1.40

Substantial Shareholders

Keen Luck Group Limited (Note 1)

1,020,000,000

39.37

1,020,000,000

33.77

江蘇盟投資有限公司 (Jiangsu

Kaimeng Investments Co., Ltd.*)

(Note 2)

260,000,000

10.04

260,000,000

8.61

Five Seasons XIV Limited (Note 3)

197,464,000

7.62

197,464,000

6.54

Public

Subscriber I (Note 4)

-

-

230,000,000

7.61

Subscriber II (Note 5)

-

-

200,000,000

6.62

Other public Shareholders

1,071,081,935

41.34

1,071,081,935

35.45

Total

2,590,747,935

100.00

3,020,747,935

100.00

Notes:

  1. Keen Luck Group Limited is wholly-owned by Champ Origin Limited which in turn is owned as to 51% by Mr. Jiang Jianqiang and 49% by Mr. Jiang Yixuan, respectively.
  2. 江蘇盟投資有限公司 (Jiangsu Kaimeng Investments Co., Ltd.*) is owned as to 60% by Mr. Li Xiaofei and 40% by Ms. Quan Zhu, respectively.
  3. Five Seasons XIV Limited is wholly-owned by Five Seasons XVII Limited which in turn is wholly- owned by Fullshare Holdings Limited (''Fullshare''). Fullshare is owned as to 45.05% by Magnolia Wealth International Limited, which in turn is wholly-owned by Mr. Ji Changqun.
  4. The Subscriber I is wholly-owned by 沈陽萬實業有限公司 (Shenyang Wanjin Enterprise Co., Ltd.*) which in turn is 99% owned by 沈陽華米實業有限公司 (Shenyang Huami Enterprise Co., Ltd.*) (''Shenyang Huami''). Shenyang Huami is wholly-owned by Mr. Zhu Hong.
  5. The Subscriber II is wholly-owned by Mr. Li Xiang.

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions shall have the following meanings when used herein:

''Board''

the board of Directors

''Director(s)''

director(s) of the Company

''Company''

China Saite Group Company Limited, a company

incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability,

and the Shares of which are listed on the main board of The

Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

''Independent Third

any person(s) or company(ies) and their respective ultimate

Party(ies)''

beneficial owner(s) whom, to the best of the Directors'

knowledge, information and belief having made all

reasonable enquiries, are third parties independent of the

Company and the connected persons of the Company

''Share(s)''

ordinary share(s) of HK$0.1 each in the share capital of the

Company

''Shareholder(s)''

the holder(s) of the Shares

''Subscriber I''

江蘇華米企業管理有限公司 (Jiangsu Huami Business

Management Co., Ltd.*), a company established in the

People's Republic of China with limited liability

''Subscriber II''

Wenjia International Limited (文甲國際有限公司), a

company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability

''Subscribers''

collectively, the Subscriber I and Subscriber II

''Subscription Agreement I''

the subscription agreement dated 11 July 2019 entered into

between the Company as issuer and the Subscriber I as the

subscriber for the subscription of 230,000,000 Shares at the

Subscription Price

''Subscription Agreement II''

the subscription agreement dated 12 July 2019 entered into

between the Company as issuer and the Subscriber II as the

subscriber for the subscription of 200,000,000 Shares at the

Subscription Price

''Subscription Agreements''

Subscription Agreement I and Subscription Agreement II

''Subscriptions''

the subscriptions for the Subscription Shares by the

Subscribers pursuant to the Subscription Agreements

''Subscription Shares''

an aggregate of 430,000,000 Shares to be subscribed by the

Subscribers pursuant to the Subscription Agreements

''Subscription Price''

HK$0.38 per Subscription Share

''%''

per cent

By order of the Board

China Saite Group Company Limited

JIANG Jianqiang

Chairman

Hong Kong, 15 August 2019

  • English translated name for identification purpose only

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. JIANG Jianqiang, Mr. SHAO Xiaoqiang, Mr. XU Fanghua, Mr. LIU Zhibo and Mr. HUA Gang; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. XU Jiaming, Mr. WU Zhongxian and Mr. YAN Hualin.

Disclaimer

China Saite Group Company Limited published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 09:16:04 UTC
