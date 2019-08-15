China Saite : Announcements and Notices - Completion of Subscriptions of New Shares under General Mandate

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA SAITE GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

中 國 賽 特 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 153)

COMPLETION OF SUBSCRIPTIONS OF NEW SHARES

UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

The Board is pleased to announce that all the conditions of the Subscription Agreements have been fulfilled and completion of the Subscriptions took place on 15 August 2019, whereby 230,000,000 and 200,000,000 Shares were allotted and issued to the Subscriber I and Subscriber II, respectively by the Company, at the Subscription Price of HK$0.38 per Subscription Share.

References are made to (i) the announcement of the Company dated 11 July 2019 in relation to the subscription of 230,000,000 Shares by the Subscriber I pursuant to the Subscription Agreement I; and (ii) the announcement of the Company dated 12 July 2019 in relation to the subscription of 200,000,000 Shares by the Subscriber II pursuant to the Subscription Agreement II.

COMPLETION OF THE SUBSCRIPTIONS

The Board is pleased to announce that all the conditions of the Subscription Agreements have been fulfilled and completion of the Subscriptions took place on 15 August 2019, whereby 230,000,000 and 200,000,000 Shares were allotted and issued to the Subscriber I and Subscriber II, respectively by the Company, at the Subscription Price of HK$0.38 per Subscription Share. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, having made all reasonable enquiries, each of the Subscriber I and Subscriber II and their respective ultimate beneficial owner(s) is an Independent Third Party.