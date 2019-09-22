China Saite : INSIDE INFORMATION

Legal Proceedings

As of the date of this announcement, the Company has been involved in four other legal proceedings (''Civil Claims'') filed by other creditors in relating to the indebtedness arising from the offshore corporate bonds in an aggregate amount of HK$34,480,000. As of the date of this announcement, the Company repaid to the relevant creditors HK$13,000,000 in respect of the Civil Claims.

The Company has been liaising with each of the relevant creditors with a view to reaching consensus on a repayment schedule to resolve the Civil Claims. The Company failed to repay the overdue indebtedness in accordance with the initial repayment schedule as additional time was required to apply for the necessary approval from State Administration of Foreign Exchange (''SAFE'') for repayment of the bonds in Hong Kong. The Company has applied to the local SAFE authority to arrange for cross-border transmission of sufficient fund to Hong Kong for settlement of the outstanding amounts arising from the aforementioned Civil Claims.

The Company will keep its shareholders informed of any significant developments and other matters by way of further announcement(s) as and when appropriate.

Shareholders and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

Unless otherwise specified in this announcement, translations of US$ into HK$ are made in this announcement, for illustration only, at the rate of US$1.00 to HK$7.8393. No representation is made that any amounts in US$ or HK$ could have been or could be converted at that rate or at any other rate or at all.

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. JIANG Jianqiang, Mr. SHAO Xiaoqiang, Mr. XU Fanghua, Mr. LIU Zhibo and Mr. HUA Gang; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. XU Jiaming, Mr. WU Zhongxian and Mr. YAN Hualin.