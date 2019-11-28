China Sandi : POLL RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 28 NOVEMBER 2019

The Board is pleased to announce that the Resolution was duly passed by the Independent Shareholders by way of poll at the SGM held on 28 November 2019. The poll results in respect of the Resolutions are as follows:

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") of China Sandi Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 8 November 2019 incorporating the notice of the SGM wherein the full text of the ordinary resolution (the "Resolution") for the consideration of the Independent Shareholders at the SGM was set out. Capitalised terms used in this announcement have the same meanings as defined in the Circular unless the context requires otherwise.

Number of Votes (%) Ordinary Resolutions For Against 1. (a) to approve, confirm and ratify the Agreement; and 871,144,993 500 (b) to authorise any one or more of the Directors to sign (99.99%) (0.01%) such other documents or supplemental agreements or deeds for and on behalf of the Company and to do all such things and take all such actions as he/she/ they may consider necessary, desirable or expedient for the purpose of carrying out or giving effect to or otherwise in connection with the Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the Resolution, the Resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution of the Company. Tricor Tengis Limited, the Company's branch share registrar, acted as the scrutineer for the purpose of vote taking at the SGM.

As at the date of the SGM, there were 5,087,207,546 Shares in issue. As disclosed in the Circular, United Century holds 2,581,054,801 Shares, representing approximately 50.7% of the issued share capital of the Company, King Partner holds 320,414,201 Shares, representing approximately 6.3% of the issued share capital of the Company and Primary Partner holds 485,436,893 Shares, representing 9.5% of the issued share capital of the Company. United Century, King Partner and Primary Partner are wholly-owned by Mr. Guo Jiadi and are required to abstain from voting on the Resolution. After excluding the aggregate of 3,386,905,895 Shares held by United Century, King Partner and Primary Partner, the total number of Shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against the Resolution were 1,700,301,651 Shares, representing approximately 33.4% of the issued share capital of the Company. Save as disclosed above, no person was required or had indicated in the Circular that he/she/it intended to vote against or abstain from voting on the Resolution and there was no restriction on any Shareholders from casting votes on the Resolution. There were no Shares entitling the holders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the Resolution as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules.

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Guo Jiadi, Ms. Amika Lan E Guo and Mr. Wang Chao, being the executive Directors; Mr. Chan Yee Ping, Michael, Ms. Ma Shujuan and Mr. Zheng Yurui, being the independent non-executive Directors.

