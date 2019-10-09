Log in
CHINA SANDI HOLDINGS LIMITED

(0910)
China Sandi : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RESPECT OF THE DISPOSAL OF 37% EQUITY INTEREST IN XI'AN ZHICHENGDA REAL ESTATE COMPANY LIMITED

10/09/2019 | 08:16am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA SANDI HOLDINGS LIMITED

中 國 三 迪 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 910)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

IN RELATION TO

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RESPECT OF THE DISPOSAL OF 37% EQUITY INTEREST IN

XI'AN ZHICHENGDA REAL ESTATE COMPANY LIMITED

Reference is made to the announcement of China Sandi Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 4 October 2019 (the "Announcement") in relation to the Disposal. Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

The Company wishes to provide further information in relation to the Purchaser as follows:

The ultimate holding company of the Purchaser is Zhongnan Holdings Group Co., Ltd（中 南控股集團有限公司）, a company established in the PRC with limited liability and its ultimate beneficial owner is Mr. Chen Jinshi（陳錦石）.

To the best of the knowledge, information and belief of the Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, the Purchaser and its ultimate beneficial owner are Independent Third Parties.

Save as disclosed herein, all other information in the Announcement remains unchanged.

By order of the Board

China Sandi Holdings Limited

Guo Jiadi

Chairman

Hong Kong, 9 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Guo Jiadi, Ms. Amika Lan E Guo and Mr. Wang Chao, being the executive Directors; and Mr. Chan Yee Ping, Michael, Ms. Ma Shujuan and Mr. Zheng Yurui, being the independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

China Sandi Holdings Ltd. published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 12:15:06 UTC
