China Sanjiang Fine Chemicals : CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

China Sanjiang Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd.

CHINA SANJIANG FINE CHEMICALS CO., LTD.

(2198)
CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

09/22/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA SANJIANG FINE CHEMICALS COMPANY LIMITED

中 國 三 江 精 細 化 工 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2198)

CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY AND

AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of China Sanjiang Fine Chemicals Company Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') announces that with effect from 22 September 2019.

  1. Mr. Yip Ngai Hang, Henry (''Mr. Yip'') has resigned as the company secretary of the Company and one of the authorised representatives pursuant to Rule 3.05 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the ''Listing Rules'') on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange''). Mr. Yip has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and that there is no matter in relation to this resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company; and
  2. following the resignation of Mr. Yip, the Board is pleased to announce that Mr. Yeung Chi Lung (楊子龍) (''Mr. Yeung'') has been appointed as the company secretary of the Company and one of the authorised representatives.

The biographical details of Mr. Yeung are set out as follows:

Mr. Yeung, aged 36, is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Yeung has been appointed as the company secretary of Wuzhou International Holdings Limited, a company listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 1369) since 30 June 2018, Tou Rong Chang Fu Group Limited, a

company listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 850) since 4 January 2019 and Planetree International Development Limited, a company listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 613) since 30 April 2019.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its gratitude to Mr. Yip for his valuable contribution to the Company during his tenure of service, and also express its warmest welcome to Mr. Yeung on his appointments.

By order of the Board

China Sanjiang Fine Chemicals Company Limited

GUAN Jianzhong

The PRC, 22 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four executive Directors: Mr. GUAN Jianzhong, Ms. HAN Jianhong, Mr. HAN Jianping and Mr. RAO Huotao and three independent non-executive Directors: Mr. SHEN Kaijun, Ms. PEI Yu and Mr. KONG Liang.

Disclaimer

China Sanjiang Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 00:06:00 UTC
