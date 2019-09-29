Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China Sanjiang Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd.    2198   KYG211861045

CHINA SANJIANG FINE CHEMICALS CO., LTD.

(2198)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China Sanjiang Fine Chemicals : NEW PROJECT PLANNING ETHYLENE PRODUCTION FACILTIY WITH ONE MILLION METRIC TONNE ANNUAL PRODUCTION CAPACITY AND ETHYLEN OXIDE/ETHYLENE GLYCOL PRODUCTION FACILITY WITH ONE MILLION METRIC TONNE ANNUAL PRODUCTION CAPACITY

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/29/2019 | 06:28am EDT

lHong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA SANJIANG FINE CHEMICALS COMPANY LIMITED

中國三江精細化工有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(stock code: 2198)

NEW PROJECT PLANNING - ETHYLENE PRODUCTION FACILTIY WITH ONE MILLION METRIC TONNE ANNUAL PRODUCTION CAPACITY AND ETHYLEN OXIDE/ETHYLENE GLYCOL PRODUCTION FACILITY WITH ONE MILLION METRIC TONNE ANNUAL PRODUCTION CAPACITY

This announcement is made by China Sanjiang Fine Chemicals Company Limited (the

  • Company", together with its subsidiaries, the " Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the " Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the " Stock Exchange") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board (the " Board") of directors (the " Directors") of the Company is pleased to inform the shareholders of the Company (the " Shareholders") and potential investors that the Group is considering a plan to construct Ethylene production facility with one million metric tonne annual production capacity and Ethylene Oxide/Ethylene Glycol production facility with one million metric tonne annual production capacity (" New Project") in the China Chemical New Material Zone, which is located at the port area of Jiaxing City of Zhejiang Province, PRC, a place nearby the Group's current production base. The planning of the upstream part of the New Project will be the Ethylene production facility with one million metric tonne annual production capacity, which will use ethane, naphtha and propane as its major inputs and it will be capable of adjusting the input ratio of ethane, naphtha and propane in response to the market prices of ethane, naphtha and propane for the purpose of mitigating the market risk and price fluctuation risk as to depending on one single feedstock. The planning of the downstream part of the New Project will be the Ethylene Oxide/Ethylene Glycol production facility with one million metric tonne annual production capacity, which will be capable of adjusting the output ratio of Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol in response to the market prices of Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol for the purpose of mitigating the price fluctuation risk as to depending on one single product in order to maximize the profitability.

The Board is planning to work on financing arrangements and related approvals and licenses for the New Project. The Board expects that the China-US trade issue will not have material impacts on the New Project.

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

China Sanjiang Fine Chemicals Company Limited

GUAN Jianzhong

Chairman and executive Director

People's Republic of China, 29 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four executive Directors: Mr. GUAN Jianzhong, Ms. HAN Jianhong, Mr. HAN Jianping and Mr. RAO Huotao and three independent non-executive Directors: Mr. SHEN Kaijun, Ms. PEI Yu and Mr. KONG Liang.

Disclaimer

China Sanjiang Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2019 10:27:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA SANJIANG FINE CHEMIC
06:28aCHINA SANJIANG FINE CHEMICALS : New project planning ethylene production facilti..
PU
09/22CHINA SANJIANG FINE CHEMICALS : Change of company secretary and authorised repre..
PU
09/12CHINA SANJIANG FINE CHEMICALS : Major transaction and continuing connected trans..
PU
03/20CHINA SANJIANG FINE CHEMICALS CO., L : annual earnings release
01/01CHINA SANJIANG FINE CHEMICALS : to sell oxygen gas at RMB13m
AQ
2017CHINA SANJIANG FINE CHEMICALS : Annual results announcement for the year ended 3..
PU
2017CHINA SANJIANG FINE CHEMICALS : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in ..
PU
2017CHINA SANJIANG FINE CHEMICALS : List of directors and their roles and functions
PU
2017CHINA SANJIANG FINE CHEMICALS : Changes in board composition
PU
2016CHINA SANJIANG FINE CHEMICALS : Clarification announcement - interim results ann..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 10 997 M
EBIT 2019 595 M
Net income 2019 440 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 7,05%
P/E ratio 2019 2,64x
P/E ratio 2020 2,27x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,12x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,12x
Capitalization 1 351 M
Chart CHINA SANJIANG FINE CHEMICALS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
China Sanjiang Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA SANJIANG FINE CHEMIC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 2,04  CNY
Last Close Price 1,14  CNY
Spread / Highest target 79,3%
Spread / Average Target 79,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 79,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jian Zhong Guan Chairman
Jian Hong Han Executive Director
Jian Ping Han Executive Director
Kai Jun Shen Independent Non-Executive Director
Liang Kong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA SANJIANG FINE CHEMICALS CO., LTD.-33.51%190
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%74 208
AIR LIQUIDE19.32%60 499
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD43.03%45 282
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.6.66%29 736
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP58.02%19 471
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group