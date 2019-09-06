Log in
CHINA SCE GROUP HOLDINGS LTD

(1966)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 09/05
3.86 HKD   -0.77%
08:57aCHINA SCE : Disclosure pursuant to rule 13.18
PU
09/02CHINA SCE : Voluntary announcement increases in shareholdings of directors
PU
03/15CHINA SCE GROUP HOLDINGS LTD : annual earnings release
News 
News

China SCE : DISCLOSURE PURSUANT TO RULE 13.18

09/06/2019 | 08:57am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA SCE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

駿 集 團 股 有 限

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1966)

DISCLOSURE PURSUANT TO RULE 13.18

This announcement is made by China SCE Group Holdings Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') in compliance with the disclosure requirements under Rule 13.18 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the ''Listing Rules'') on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

By an agreement dated 6 September 2019 (the ''Facility Agreement'') entered into by and among, inter alia, the Company as borrower, certain of its subsidiaries as original guarantors, Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited (''BOCHK'') and The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited as mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners, a syndicate of banks (the ''Banks'') as the original lenders, and BOCHK as the agent, the Banks have agreed to grant to the Company a HK$516,000,000 (''Tranche A'') and US$180,000,000 (''Tranche B'') dual tranche term loan facility (the ''Facility''), with the option to request for incremental facilities which shall not, at any time when aggregated with the Facility, exceed US$350,000,000 or such other amount as may be agreed from time to time. The Facility is for refinancing existing financial indebtedness of the Group and financing the general corporate funding requirements of the Group.

The Facility is for a term of three years and six months commencing from the date on which the first utilisation of the Facility is made under the Facility Agreement, and is guaranteed by certain subsidiaries of the Company.

The Facility Agreement contains a requirement that Mr. Wong Chiu Yeung (''Mr. Wong'') and his family members (together with Mr. Wong, the ''Wong Family'') (a) must remain the single largest shareholder in the Company; (b) must hold legally and beneficially and directly or indirectly 40% or more of all classes of the Company's voting share capital and/ or must directly or indirectly control (has the meaning given to it in accordance with the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers) the Company; and (c) Mr. Wong or a member of the Wong Family must remain to be the chairman of the board of directors (the ''Board'') of the Company.

A breach of such requirement will constitute an event of default under the Facility Agreement, and as a result, the Facility is liable to be declared immediately due and payable.

As at the date hereof, Mr. Wong and his associates (as defined under the Listing Rules) together own approximately 51.02% of the voting share capital of the Company.

By order of the Board of

China SCE Group Holdings Limited

Wong Chiu Yeung

Chairman

Hong Kong, 6 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Wong Chiu Yeung, Mr. Chen Yuanlai, Mr. Cheng Hiu Lok, Mr. Huang Youquan and Mr. Wong Lun, and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Ting Leung Huel Stephen, Mr. Lu Hong Te and Mr. Dai Yiyi.

Disclaimer

China SCE Property Holdings Ltd. published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 12:56:01 UTC
