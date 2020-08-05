Log in
End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 08/04
3.57 HKD   +1.13%
12:16aCHINA SCE : Unaudited operating figures for july 2020
PU
02/06CHINA SCE : Unaudited operating figures for january 2020
PU
01/03CHINA SCE : Disclosure pursuant to rule 13.18
PU
China SCE : UNAUDITED OPERATING FIGURES FOR JULY 2020

08/05/2020 | 12:16am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA SCE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 中 駿 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (STOCK CODE: 1966)

UNAUDITED OPERATING FIGURES FOR JULY 2020

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of China SCE Group Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') hereby announces certain unaudited operating figures of the Company and its subsidiaries (the ''Group'') for July 2020.

In July 2020, the Group together with its joint ventures and associates achieved a contracted sales amount of approximately RMB7.725 billion and a contracted sales area of 624,334 square metres, representing a year-on-year increase of 49% and 47%, respectively. The average selling price for July 2020 was RMB12,375 per square metre.

The Group together with its joint ventures and associates achieved an accumulated contracted sales amount of approximately RMB47.801 billion and an accumulated contracted sales area of 3,354,333 square metres for the seven months ended 31 July 2020, representing

  1. year-on-yearincrease of 13% and decrease of 1%, respectively. The average selling price for the seven months ended 31 July 2020 was RMB14,251 per square metre.

The aforesaid sales figures are unaudited and are based on preliminary internal information of the Group and its joint ventures and associates, which are subject to change and may differ from figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published in the annual or the interim report of the Company due to various uncertainties during the process of collecting such sales information. As such, the information contained in this announcement is provided for investor's reference only. Investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company and avoid placing undue reliance on such information. In the event of any doubt, investors should seek professional advice from professionals or financial consultants.

By order of the Board

China SCE Group Holdings Limited

Wong Chiu Yeung

Chairman

Hong Kong, 5 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Wong Chiu Yeung, Mr. Chen Yuanlai, Mr. Cheng Hiu Lok, Mr. Huang Youquan and Mr. Wong Lun, and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Ting Leung Huel Stephen, Mr. Lu Hong Te and Mr. Dai Yiyi.

Disclaimer

China SCE Property Holdings Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 04:11:03 UTC
