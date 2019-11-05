China SCE : UNAUDITED OPERATING FIGURES FOR OCTOBER 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA SCE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

中 駿 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1966)

UNAUDITED OPERATING FIGURES FOR OCTOBER 2019

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of China SCE Group Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') hereby announces certain unaudited operating figures of the Company and its subsidiaries (the ''Group'') for October 2019.

In October 2019, the Group together with its joint ventures and associates achieved a contracted sales amount of approximately RMB6.101 billion and a contracted sales area of 564,001 square metres, representing a year-on-year increase of 7% and 25%, respectively. The average selling price for October 2019 was RMB10,818 per square metre.

The Group together with its joint ventures and associates achieved an accumulated contracted sales amount of approximately RMB60.751 billion and an accumulated contracted sales area of 4,955,263 square metres for the 10 months ended 31 October 2019, representing a year-on-year increase of 55% and 60%, respectively. The average selling price for the 10 months ended 31 October 2019 was RMB12,260 per square metre.

The aforesaid sales figures are unaudited and are based on preliminary internal information of the Group and its joint ventures and associates, which are subject to change and may differ from figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published in the annual or the interim report of the Company due to various uncertainties during the process of collecting such sales information. As such, the information contained in this announcement is provided for investor's reference only. Investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company and avoid placing undue reliance on such information. In the event of any doubt, investors should seek professional advice from professionals or financial consultants.

