China Securities : ANNOUNCEMENT - PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of CSC Financial Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that upon the listing of our H Shares and A Shares, due to strict compliance with the corporate governance requirements of listed companies, it is difficult to timely and effectively satisfy the needs of our Company to support social welfare and give back to the society, and to provide timely assistance, especially in the event of unexpected and major events, with the authorisation arrangement in relation to external donation under the current Articles of Association. With reference to the experience of peers, in order to better fulfill the corporate social responsibility, optimise the authorisation system of the Company and improve the efficiency of decision-making, it is proposed to amend the authorisation arrangement of the Articles of Association in relation to external donation in accordance with the needs of social development. Please refer to the appendix to this announcement for details. The currency for the amounts included in the Articles of Association, unless otherwise stated, is Renminbi. The Articles of Association are prepared in Chinese with no official English version. Any English translation is for reference only. In the event of any inconsistency, the Chinese version shall prevail.

The amendments to the Articles of Association shall be submitted to the general meeting of the Company for consideration and approval and shall be effective upon approval by securities regulatory institutions. A circular containing further details will be dispatched to the shareholders of the Company in due course.

