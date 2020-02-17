Log in
SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  China Securities Co Ltd    601066   CNE1000031T5

CHINA SECURITIES CO LTD

(601066)
China Securities : ANNOUNCEMENT - PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

02/17/2020 | 07:12am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6066)

ANNOUNCEMENT

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of CSC Financial Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that upon the listing of our H Shares and A Shares, due to strict compliance with the corporate governance requirements of listed companies, it is difficult to timely and effectively satisfy the needs of our Company to support social welfare and give back to the society, and to provide timely assistance, especially in the event of unexpected and major events, with the authorisation arrangement in relation to external donation under the current Articles of Association. With reference to the experience of peers, in order to better fulfill the corporate social responsibility, optimise the authorisation system of the Company and improve the efficiency of decision-making, it is proposed to amend the authorisation arrangement of the Articles of Association in relation to external donation in accordance with the needs of social development. Please refer to the appendix to this announcement for details. The currency for the amounts included in the Articles of Association, unless otherwise stated, is Renminbi. The Articles of Association are prepared in Chinese with no official English version. Any English translation is for reference only. In the event of any inconsistency, the Chinese version shall prevail.

The amendments to the Articles of Association shall be submitted to the general meeting of the Company for consideration and approval and shall be effective upon approval by securities regulatory institutions. A circular containing further details will be dispatched to the shareholders of the Company in due course.

By order of the Board

CSC Financial Co., Ltd.

Wang Changqing

Chairman

Beijing, the PRC, February 17, 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Wang Changqing and Mr. Li Geping; the non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Yu Zhongfu, Ms. Zhang Qin, Ms. Zhu Jia, Mr. Wang Hao, Mr. Wang Bo and Mr. Xu Gang; and the independent non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Feng Genfu, Ms. Zhu Shengqin, Mr. Dai Deming, Mr. Bai Jianjun and Mr. Liu Qiao.

- 1 -

APPENDIX

Comparison Table on the Amendments to the Articles of Association of CSC Financial Co., Ltd.

Articles and Content before Amendments

Articles and Content after Amendments

Article 66 The general meeting shall be

Article 66 The general meeting shall be

the authority of power of the Company and

the authority of power of the Company and

shall exercise the following functions and

shall exercise the following functions and

powers according to law:

powers according to law:

(19) to consider and approve the external

(19) to consider and approve the external

donations by the Company which

donations by the Company which

accumulatively amount to RMB ten million

accumulatively exceedRMB twenty five

(10,000,000) or above in one financial year;

million(25,000,000) in one financial year;

Article 147 The Board of Directors shall

Article 147 The Board of Directors shall

exercise the following powers and duties:

exercise the following powers and duties:

(20) to consider and approve the external

(20) to consider and approve the external

donation matters of the Company with

donation matters of the Company with

the accumulated donation amount below

the accumulated donation amount below

RMB10 million (RMB10,000,000) within

RMB25 million(RMB25,000,000) within

one financial year;

one financial year;

- 2 -

Disclaimer

CSC Financial Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 12:11:02 UTC
