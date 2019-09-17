China Shanshui Cement : INSIDE INFORMATION - WINDING-UP PETITION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

INSIDE INFORMATION

WINDING-UP PETITION

This announcement is made by China Shanshui Cement Group Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The Company refers to its announcements dated 22 January 2019, 21 March 2019 and 1 April 2019, in which it stated that it had applied for, among others, a validation order (the "VO Application") from the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands (the "Grand Court") to validate, among others, the transfer of shares held by requesting shareholders (the "Requesting Shareholders") to HKSCC Nominees Limited, the common nominee for shares deposited with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange's Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS").

On 12 September 2019, the Grand Court handed down its judgment to the Company in relation to the VO Application. The Grand Court ordered the validation of any transfer of shares to HKSCC Nominees Limited by the Company's shareholders and that any such transfer shall not be avoided in the event of any order for the winding-up of the Company (the "Share Transfer Order").

On the same day that the judgment was handed down, the Grand Court also granted the petitioner, Tianrui (International) Holding Company Limited ("Tianrui"), leave to appeal the Grand Court's judgment to the Cayman Islands Court of Appeal. The Share Transfer Order has been stayed pending the outcome of the appeal, which the Grand Court has ordered be listed and heard urgently.