CHINA SHENGMU ORGANIC MILK LTD

(1432)
China Shengmu Organic Milk : Announcements and Notices - Change of Address of Principal Place of Business in Hong Kong

06/28/2019 | 05:21am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA SHENGMU ORGANIC MILK LIMITED

中國聖牧有機奶業有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1432)

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS

IN HONG KONG

The board of directors of China Shengmu Organic Milk Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that the principal place of business of the Company in Hong Kong will be changed to Unit 1303, 13/F, Hua Fu Commercial Building, 111 Queen's Road West, Hong Kong with effect from 2 July 2019.

By Order of the Board

China Shengmu Organic Milk Limited

Shao Genhuo

Chairman

Hong Kong, 28 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Yao Tongshan, Mr. Wu Jianye, and Mr. Zhang Jiawang; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Wen Yongping, Mr. Sun Qian and Mr. Shao Genhuo; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Fu Wenge, Mr. Wang Liyan and Mr. Li Xuan.

Disclaimer

China Shengmu Organic Milk Ltd. published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 09:20:04 UTC
