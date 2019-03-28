China Shengmu Organic Milk : Announcements and Notices - Final Results Announcement for the Year Ended December 31, 2018

Log in
03/28/2019 | 08:31pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA SHENGMU ORGANIC MILK LIMITED

中 國 聖 牧 有 機 奶 業 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1432)

FINAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018

HIGHLIGHTS

The Group entered into an agreement with Mengniu Group to dispose 51% of its equity interests in the down-stream liquid milk business. The Company has been able to obtain harmonious development in its dairy business, while supplementing its demand for working capital efficiently.

The Group entered into an acquisition agreement with 12 individual shareholders to acquire minority interests in the joint ventured farms located at the core area of the organic industry system. In the coming future, the Group will devote further efforts to dairy farming business and raw milk business.

In the BIOFACH CHINA Organic Trade Fair(中國國際有機食品博覧會), organic dairy products of Shengmu were awarded the "Gold Medal of BIOFACH CHINA Organic Trade Fair" for the seventh time. In the Chinese Dairy Industry Exhibition, Shengmu was honored "Excellent Enterprise" among the outstanding dairy product processing enterprises for 2018.

Liquid milk business of the Company has strictly implemented the high-price strategy through unified retail price, sales-oriented production and cash on delivery. Therefore, there was no increase in receivables during the year.

Online business achieved sustainable growth by deepening cooperation with various platforms including Jingdong and Yunji, as well as developing exclusive ranches and customized products.

In 2018, the Group's revenue increased from RMB 2,706.8 million in 2017 to RMB 2,887.2 million, nevertheless, the net cash inflow of the Group's operating activities was approximately RMB972.5 million, representing an increase of RMB1,085.7 million from the net cash outflow of approximately RMB113.2 million in the year of 2017.

In this announcement "we", "us" and "our" refer to the Company (as defined below) and where the context otherwise requires, the Group (as defined below).

Translated English names of Chinese natural persons, legal persons, governmental authorities, institutions or other entities for which no official English translation exists are unofficial translations for identification purpose only.

- 1 -

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of China Shengmu Organic Milk Limited (the "Company" or "China Shengmu") hereby to announce the consolidated financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group" or "Shengmu") for the year ended December 31, 2018, together with the comparative figures for the year ended December 31, 2017.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the year ended

December 31,

Notes

2018

2017

Restated*

RMB'000

RMB'000

CONTINUING OPERATIONS

REVENUE

4

2,164,449

1,860,722

Cost of sales

(1,468,427)

(792,295)

Gross profit

696,022

1,068,427

Loss arising from changes in fair value

less costs to sell of biological assets

(1,321,554)

(595,479)

Other income and gains/(losses)

4

12,576

(13,550)

Selling and distribution expenses

(63,723)

(34,907)

Administrative expenses

(119,262)

(76,171)

Impairment losses on financial and contract assets

(91,345)

-

Other expenses

(36)

-

Finance costs

6

(144,995)

(146,015)

Share of losses of associates

(15,180)

(2,937)

(LOSS)/PROFIT BEFORE TAX FROM

CONTINUING OPERATIONS

5

(1,047,497)

199,368

Income tax credit/(expense)

7

280

(23)

(LOSS)/PROFIT FOR THE YEAR FROM

CONTINUING OPERATIONS

(1,047,217)

199,345

DISCONTINUED OPERATION

Loss for the year from a

discontinued operation

8

(1,264,000)

(1,053,135)

LOSS FOR THE YEAR

(2,311,217)

(853,790)

(Loss)/profit attributable to:

Owners of the parent

(2,225,200)

(1,015,266)

Non-controlling interests

(86,017)

161,476

(2,311,217)

(853,790)

- 2 -

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (CONTINUED)

For the year ended December 31,

Notes

2018

2017

Restated*

RMB'000

RMB'000

(LOSS)/EARNINGS PER SHARE

ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY EQUITY

HOLDERS OF THE PARENT

10

Basic

- For loss for the year

(RMB 0.350)

(RMB0.160)

- For (loss)/profit for continuing operations

(RMB 0.151)

RMB0.006

Diluted

- For loss for the year

(RMB 0.350)

(RMB0.160)

- For (loss)/profit for continuing operations

(RMB 0.151)

RMB0.006

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Exchange differences on translation

of foreign operations

(2,360)

3,081

Net other comprehensive (loss)/income

that may be reclassified to profit or loss

in subsequent periods

(2,360)

3,081

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)/

INCOME FOR THE YEAR, NET OF TAX

(2,360)

3,081

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

FOR THE YEAR

(2,313,577)

(850,709)

(Loss)/profit attributable to:

Owners of the parent

(2,227,560)

(1,012,185)

Non-controlling interests

(86,017)

161,476

(2,313,577)

(850,709)

*Certain amounts shown here do not correspond to the 2017 financial statements and reflect adjustments made, refer to Note 3.

- 3 -

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at

31 December 31 December

1 January

Notes

2018

2017

2017

Restated*

Restated*

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Property, plant and equipment

2,087,045

2,798,328

2,710,368

Prepaid land lease payments

18,845

36,550

37,566

Other intangible assets

11,463

13,611

14,847

Investments in associates

90,328

105,784

112,658

Available-for-sale investments

-

2,007

1,427

Biological assets

11

2,667,427

3,867,389

3,884,257

Prepayments for property, plant

and equipment and biological assets

1,014

6,209

11,963

Long term receivables

11,516

14,059

19,684

Deferred tax assets

410

32,197

24,634

Other non-current assets

9,930

39,212

16,565

Total non-current assets

4,897,978

6,915,346

6,833,969

CURRENT ASSETS

Inventories

604,060

860,828

928,816

Biological assets

11

7,492

33,511

-

Trade and bills receivables

246,715

1,100,006

1,108,787

Prepayments, other receivables

and other assets

599,092

898,837

393,550

Available-for-sale investments

-

-

120,000

Pledged deposits

150,617

128,884

66,791

Cash and bank balances

74,052

582,283

1,047,382

Assets of a disposal group classified

as held for sale

8

978,355

-

-

Total current assets

2,660,383

3,604,349

3,665,326

- 4 -

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (CONTINUED)

As at

31 December 31 December

1 January

Notes

2018

2017

2017

Restated*

Restated*

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Trade and bills payables

12

997,085

1,188,964

920,631

Receipts in advance

-

14,700

13,152

Other payables and accruals

486,235

482,387

449,742

Derivative financial instruments

81,238

-

-

Interest-bearing bank and

other borrowings

2,218,864

2,654,046

918,404

Income tax payable

-

1,455

1,581

Liabilities directly associated with

the assets classified as held for sale

8

790,006

-

-

Total current liabilities

4,573,428

4,341,552

2,303,510

NET CURRENT LIABILITIES

(1,913,045)

(737,203)

1,361,816

TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT

LIABILITIES

2,984,933

6,178,143

8,195,785

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Interest-bearing bank and

other borrowings

49,518

720,201

1,751,950

Long term payables

56,528

82,829

107,900

Total non-current liabilities

106,046

803,030

1,859,850

Net assets

2,878,887

5,375,113

6,335,935

EQUITY

Equity attributable to owners

of the parent

Share capital

13

50

50

50

Reserves

2,017,863

4,315,612

5,327,797

2,017,913

4,315,662

5,327,847

Non-controlling interests

860,974

1,059,451

1,008,088

Total equity

2,878,887

5,375,113

6,335,935

*Certain amounts shown here do not correspond to the 2017 financial statements and reflect adjustments made, refer to Note 3.

- 5 -

Disclaimer

China Shengmu Organic Milk Ltd. published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 00:30:11 UTC
