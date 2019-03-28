China Shengmu Organic Milk : Announcements and Notices - Final Results Announcement for the Year Ended December 31, 2018
CHINA SHENGMU ORGANIC MILK LIMITED
中 國 聖 牧 有 機 奶 業 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1432)
FINAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018
HIGHLIGHTS
‧The Group entered into an agreement with Mengniu Group to dispose 51% of its equity interests in the down-stream liquid milk business. The Company has been able to obtain harmonious development in its dairy business, while supplementing its demand for working capital efficiently.
‧The Group entered into an acquisition agreement with 12 individual shareholders to acquire minority interests in the joint ventured farms located at the core area of the organic industry system. In the coming future, the Group will devote further efforts to dairy farming business and raw milk business.
‧In the BIOFACH CHINA Organic Trade Fair(中國國際有機食品博覧會), organic dairy products of Shengmu were awarded the "Gold Medal of BIOFACH CHINA Organic Trade Fair" for the seventh time. In the Chinese Dairy Industry Exhibition, Shengmu was honored "Excellent Enterprise" among the outstanding dairy product processing enterprises for 2018.
‧Liquid milk business of the Company has strictly implemented the high-price strategy through unified retail price, sales-oriented production and cash on delivery. Therefore, there was no increase in receivables during the year.
‧Online business achieved sustainable growth by deepening cooperation with various platforms including Jingdong and Yunji, as well as developing exclusive ranches and customized products.
‧In 2018, the Group's revenue increased from RMB 2,706.8 million in 2017 to RMB 2,887.2 million, nevertheless, the net cash inflow of the Group's operating activities was approximately RMB972.5 million, representing an increase of RMB1,085.7 million from the net cash outflow of approximately RMB113.2 million in the year of 2017.
In this announcement "we", "us" and "our" refer to the Company (as defined below) and where the context otherwise requires, the Group (as defined below).
Translated English names of Chinese natural persons, legal persons, governmental authorities, institutions or other entities for which no official English translation exists are unofficial translations for identification purpose only.
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of China Shengmu Organic Milk Limited (the "Company" or "China Shengmu") hereby to announce the consolidated financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group" or "Shengmu") for the year ended December 31, 2018, together with the comparative figures for the year ended December 31, 2017.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the year ended
December 31,
Notes
2018
2017
Restated*
RMB'000
RMB'000
CONTINUING OPERATIONS
REVENUE
4
2,164,449
1,860,722
Cost of sales
(1,468,427)
(792,295)
Gross profit
696,022
1,068,427
Loss arising from changes in fair value
less costs to sell of biological assets
(1,321,554)
(595,479)
Other income and gains/(losses)
4
12,576
(13,550)
Selling and distribution expenses
(63,723)
(34,907)
Administrative expenses
(119,262)
(76,171)
Impairment losses on financial and contract assets
(91,345)
-
Other expenses
(36)
-
Finance costs
6
(144,995)
(146,015)
Share of losses of associates
(15,180)
(2,937)
(LOSS)/PROFIT BEFORE TAX FROM
CONTINUING OPERATIONS
5
(1,047,497)
199,368
Income tax credit/(expense)
7
280
(23)
(LOSS)/PROFIT FOR THE YEAR FROM
CONTINUING OPERATIONS
(1,047,217)
199,345
DISCONTINUED OPERATION
Loss for the year from a
discontinued operation
8
(1,264,000)
(1,053,135)
LOSS FOR THE YEAR
(2,311,217)
(853,790)
(Loss)/profit attributable to:
Owners of the parent
(2,225,200)
(1,015,266)
Non-controlling interests
(86,017)
161,476
(2,311,217)
(853,790)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (CONTINUED)
For the year ended December 31,
Notes
2018
2017
Restated*
RMB'000
RMB'000
(LOSS)/EARNINGS PER SHARE
ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY EQUITY
HOLDERS OF THE PARENT
10
Basic
- For loss for the year
(RMB 0.350)
(RMB0.160)
- For (loss)/profit for continuing operations
(RMB 0.151)
RMB0.006
Diluted
- For loss for the year
(RMB 0.350)
(RMB0.160)
- For (loss)/profit for continuing operations
(RMB 0.151)
RMB0.006
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Exchange differences on translation
of foreign operations
(2,360)
3,081
Net other comprehensive (loss)/income
that may be reclassified to profit or loss
in subsequent periods
(2,360)
3,081
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)/
INCOME FOR THE YEAR, NET OF TAX
(2,360)
3,081
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
FOR THE YEAR
(2,313,577)
(850,709)
(Loss)/profit attributable to:
Owners of the parent
(2,227,560)
(1,012,185)
Non-controlling interests
(86,017)
161,476
(2,313,577)
(850,709)
*Certain amounts shown here do not correspond to the 2017 financial statements and reflect adjustments made, refer to Note 3.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at
31 December 31 December
1 January
Notes
2018
2017
2017
Restated*
Restated*
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Property, plant and equipment
2,087,045
2,798,328
2,710,368
Prepaid land lease payments
18,845
36,550
37,566
Other intangible assets
11,463
13,611
14,847
Investments in associates
90,328
105,784
112,658
Available-for-sale investments
-
2,007
1,427
Biological assets
11
2,667,427
3,867,389
3,884,257
Prepayments for property, plant
and equipment and biological assets
1,014
6,209
11,963
Long term receivables
11,516
14,059
19,684
Deferred tax assets
410
32,197
24,634
Other non-current assets
9,930
39,212
16,565
Total non-current assets
4,897,978
6,915,346
6,833,969
CURRENT ASSETS
Inventories
604,060
860,828
928,816
Biological assets
11
7,492
33,511
-
Trade and bills receivables
246,715
1,100,006
1,108,787
Prepayments, other receivables
and other assets
599,092
898,837
393,550
Available-for-sale investments
-
-
120,000
Pledged deposits
150,617
128,884
66,791
Cash and bank balances
74,052
582,283
1,047,382
Assets of a disposal group classified
as held for sale
8
978,355
-
-
Total current assets
2,660,383
3,604,349
3,665,326
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (CONTINUED)
As at
31 December 31 December
1 January
Notes
2018
2017
2017
Restated*
Restated*
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Trade and bills payables
12
997,085
1,188,964
920,631
Receipts in advance
-
14,700
13,152
Other payables and accruals
486,235
482,387
449,742
Derivative financial instruments
81,238
-
-
Interest-bearing bank and
other borrowings
2,218,864
2,654,046
918,404
Income tax payable
-
1,455
1,581
Liabilities directly associated with
the assets classified as held for sale
8
790,006
-
-
Total current liabilities
4,573,428
4,341,552
2,303,510
NET CURRENT LIABILITIES
(1,913,045)
(737,203)
1,361,816
TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT
LIABILITIES
2,984,933
6,178,143
8,195,785
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Interest-bearing bank and
other borrowings
49,518
720,201
1,751,950
Long term payables
56,528
82,829
107,900
Total non-current liabilities
106,046
803,030
1,859,850
Net assets
2,878,887
5,375,113
6,335,935
EQUITY
Equity attributable to owners
of the parent
Share capital
13
50
50
50
Reserves
2,017,863
4,315,612
5,327,797
2,017,913
4,315,662
5,327,847
Non-controlling interests
860,974
1,059,451
1,008,088
Total equity
2,878,887
5,375,113
6,335,935
*Certain amounts shown here do not correspond to the 2017 financial statements and reflect adjustments made, refer to Note 3.
