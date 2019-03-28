China Shengmu Organic Milk : Announcements and Notices - Final Results Announcement for the Year Ended December 31, 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA SHENGMU ORGANIC MILK LIMITED

中 國 聖 牧 有 機 奶 業 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1432)

FINAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018

HIGHLIGHTS

‧The Group entered into an agreement with Mengniu Group to dispose 51% of its equity interests in the down-stream liquid milk business. The Company has been able to obtain harmonious development in its dairy business, while supplementing its demand for working capital efficiently.

‧The Group entered into an acquisition agreement with 12 individual shareholders to acquire minority interests in the joint ventured farms located at the core area of the organic industry system. In the coming future, the Group will devote further efforts to dairy farming business and raw milk business.

‧In the BIOFACH CHINA Organic Trade Fair(中國國際有機食品博覧會), organic dairy products of Shengmu were awarded the "Gold Medal of BIOFACH CHINA Organic Trade Fair" for the seventh time. In the Chinese Dairy Industry Exhibition, Shengmu was honored "Excellent Enterprise" among the outstanding dairy product processing enterprises for 2018.

‧Liquid milk business of the Company has strictly implemented the high-price strategy through unified retail price, sales-oriented production and cash on delivery. Therefore, there was no increase in receivables during the year.

‧Online business achieved sustainable growth by deepening cooperation with various platforms including Jingdong and Yunji, as well as developing exclusive ranches and customized products.

‧In 2018, the Group's revenue increased from RMB 2,706.8 million in 2017 to RMB 2,887.2 million, nevertheless, the net cash inflow of the Group's operating activities was approximately RMB972.5 million, representing an increase of RMB1,085.7 million from the net cash outflow of approximately RMB113.2 million in the year of 2017.

