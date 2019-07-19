China Shengmu Organic Milk : Announcements and Notices - Major Transaction in Relation to Disposal of A Subsidiary - Consideration Adjustment

It is noted that Inner Mongolia Mengniu has engaged the Valuer to evaluate the value of the Target Company as at the Closing Date. Based on the evaluation report prepared by the Valuer, the actual valuation of the Target Company as of the Closing Date is RMB265,609,822, which was less than the Current Valuation as of 30 September 2018. According to the Consideration Adjustment Mechanism, the First Payment Amount to be paid to Shengmu Holding and Shengmu High-tech shall be adjusted from RMB142,982,262.7 and RMB130,437,137.3 to RMB55,149,904.2 and RMB50,311,105 respectively, in accordance with their respective shareholdings in the Sale Shares. The remaining RMB30,000,000 will be paid within five Business Days from the first anniversary date of the Payment Confirmation Certificate.
The decrease in valuation of the Target Company occurs mainly because the Target Company incurred operating loss in the period from 30 September 2018 to 30 April 2019.
By Order of the Board
China Shengmu Organic Milk Limited
Shao Genhuo
Chairman
Hong Kong, 19 July 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Yao Tongshan, Mr. Wu Jianye and Mr. Zhang Jiawang; the non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Wen Yongping, Mr. Sun Qian and Mr. Shao Genhuo; and the independent non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Fu Wenge, Mr. Wang Liyan and Mr. Li Xuan.