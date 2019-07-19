Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China Shengmu Organic Milk Ltd    1432   KYG2117U1022

CHINA SHENGMU ORGANIC MILK LTD

(1432)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Shengmu Organic Milk : Announcements and Notices - Major Transaction in Relation to Disposal of A Subsidiary - Consideration Adjustment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/19/2019 | 10:40am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA SHENGMU ORGANIC MILK LIMITED

中國聖牧有機奶業有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1432)

MAJOR TRANSACTION

IN RELATION TO DISPOSAL OF A SUBSIDIARY -

CONSIDERATION ADJUSTMENT

References are made to the announcements of China Shengmu Organic Milk Limited (the "Company") dated 24 December 2018, 27 December 2018, 3 January 2019, 11 January 2019 and 20 May 2019 respectively and the circular of the Company dated 7 January 2019 (the "Circular") in relation to, among other things, the Investment Agreements and the transactions contemplated thereunder. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Circular.

Pursuant to the Share Purchase Agreement, it is agreed that the Target Company shall provide its financial reports as of the Closing Date to be audited by auditors recognised by Inner Mongolia Mengniu. Inner Mongolia Mengniu shall engage a valuer to evaluate the value of the Target Company as at the Closing Date. If the valuation of the Target Company as of the Closing Date is more than the current valuation, i.e. RMB594.95 million (the "Current Valuation") prepared by Shanghai Orient Appraisal Co., Ltd. (上海東洲資產評估有限公司) (the "Valuer") (the "Excess Amount"), Inner Mongolia Mengniu shall pay an additional 51% of the Excess Amount to the Sellers in accordance with their respective shareholdings in the Sale Shares when Inner Mongolia Mengniu pays the First Payment Amount. If the actual valuation as of the Closing Date is less than the Current Valuation (the "Insufficient Amount"), Inner Mongolia Mengniu shall deduct 51% of the Insufficient Amount from the First Payment Amount paid to the Sellers in accordance with their respective shareholdings in the Sale Shares (the "Consideration Adjustment Mechanism").

− 1 −

It is noted that Inner Mongolia Mengniu has engaged the Valuer to evaluate the value of the Target Company as at the Closing Date. Based on the evaluation report prepared by the Valuer, the actual valuation of the Target Company as of the Closing Date is RMB265,609,822, which was less than the Current Valuation as of 30 September 2018. According to the Consideration Adjustment Mechanism, the First Payment Amount to be paid to Shengmu Holding and Shengmu High-tech shall be adjusted from RMB142,982,262.7 and RMB130,437,137.3 to RMB55,149,904.2 and RMB50,311,105 respectively, in accordance with their respective shareholdings in the Sale Shares. The remaining RMB30,000,000 will be paid within five Business Days from the first anniversary date of the Payment Confirmation Certificate.

The decrease in valuation of the Target Company occurs mainly because the Target Company incurred operating loss in the period from 30 September 2018 to 30 April 2019.

By Order of the Board

China Shengmu Organic Milk Limited

Shao Genhuo

Chairman

Hong Kong, 19 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Yao Tongshan, Mr. Wu Jianye and Mr. Zhang Jiawang; the non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Wen Yongping, Mr. Sun Qian and Mr. Shao Genhuo; and the independent non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Fu Wenge, Mr. Wang Liyan and Mr. Li Xuan.

− 2 −

Disclaimer

China Shengmu Organic Milk Ltd. published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 14:39:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA SHENGMU ORGANIC MILK
10:40aCHINA SHENGMU ORGANIC MILK : Announcements and Notices - Major Transaction in Re..
PU
06/28CHINA SHENGMU ORGANIC MILK : Announcements and Notices - Change of Address of Pr..
PU
06/21CHINA SHENGMU ORGANIC MILK : Announcements and Notices - Poll Results of the Ann..
PU
05/20CHINA SHENGMU ORGANIC MILK : Announcements and Notices - Completion on Major Tra..
PU
04/26CHINA SHENGMU ORGANIC MILK : Circulars - Proposed Granting of General Mandates t..
PU
04/26CHINA SHENGMU ORGANIC MILK : Announcements and Notices - Notice of the 2019 AGM
PU
04/23CHINA SHENGMU ORGANIC MILK : Announcements and Notices - Continuing Connected Tr..
PU
04/09CHINA SHENGMU ORGANIC MILK : Announcements and Notices - Terms of Reference for ..
PU
03/28CHINA SHENGMU ORGANIC MILK : Announcements and Notices - Final Results Announcem..
PU
03/18CHINA SHENGMU ORGANIC MILK : Announcements and Notices - Notice of Board Meeting
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 1 790 M
Chart CHINA SHENGMU ORGANIC MILK LTD
Duration : Period :
China Shengmu Organic Milk Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA SHENGMU ORGANIC MILK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,28  CNY
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jia Wang Zhang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jian Ye Wu President, Joint Secretary & Executive Director
Gen Huo Shao Chairman
Tong Shan Yao Executive Director
Ling Feng Gao Executive Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA SHENGMU ORGANIC MILK LTD-8.57%256
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO LTD--.--%30 735
MUYUAN FOODS CO LTD--.--%21 364
LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS INC-7.61%9 941
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC CO. LTD.--.--%7 630
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED--.--%6 509
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About