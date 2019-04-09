China Shengmu Organic Milk : Announcements and Notices - Terms of Reference for the Audit Committee

Duties and functions
25.The duties and functions of the Committee shall include such duties and functions set out in the relevant code provisions of the Corporate Governance Code. Without prejudice to the foregoing, the Committee shall:-
Relationship with the Company's auditor
(a)be primarily responsible for making recommendations to the Board on the appointment, re- appointment and removal of the external auditor, and approve the remuneration and terms of engagement of the external auditor, and any questions of its resignation or dismissal;
(b)review and monitor the external auditor's independence and objectivity and the effectiveness of the audit process in accordance with applicable standards, and discuss with the auditor the nature and scope of the audit and reporting obligations before the audit commences;
(c)develop and implement policy on engaging an external auditor to supply non- audit services. For this purpose, "external auditor" includes any entity that is under common control, ownership or management with the audit firm or any entity that a reasonable and informed third party knowing all relevant information would reasonably conclude to be part of the audit firm nationally or internationally. The Committee should report to the Board, identifying and making recommendations on any matters where action or improvement is needed;
Review of the Company's financial information
(d)monitor integrity of the Company's financial statements and annual report and accounts, half-year report and, if prepared for publication, quarterly reports, and review significant financial reporting judgments contained in them. In reviewing these reports before submission to the Board, the Committee should focus particularly on:-
(i)any changes in accounting policies and practices;
(ii)major judgmental areas;
(iii)significant adjustments resulting from audit;
(iv)the going concern assumptions and any qualifications;
(v)compliance with accounting standards; and