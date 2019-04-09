China Shengmu Organic Milk : Announcements and Notices - Terms of Reference for the Audit Committee

CHINA SHENGMU ORGANIC MILK LIMITED

中 國 聖 牧 有 機 奶 業 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1432) ("Company")

TERMS OF REFERENCE FOR THE AUDIT COMMITTEE

(Amended and restated version adopted with effect from 9 April 2019)

Constitution

1.The audit committee (the "Committee") is established pursuant to a resolution passed by the board of directors (the "Board") of CHINA SHENGMU ORGANIC MILK LIMITED (the "Company") on 18 June 2014.

Membership

2.The Committee shall be appointed by the Board from the non-executive directors only and shall consist of not less than three members, a majority of whom, including the chairman, shall be independent non-executive directors.

3.At least one of the independent non-executive directors serving as a member of the Committee shall have appropriate professional qualifications or accounting or related financial management expertise as required under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

4.A former partner of the existing auditing firm of the Company shall not act as a member of the Committee for a period of two years from the date of the person ceasing (a) to be a partner of such firm; or (b) to have any financial interest in the firm, whichever is later.

5.If a member resigns, ceases to be a director or for any other reason ceases to be a member of the Committee resulting in the number of members to fall below the minimum, the Board shall, within three months of that event, appoint such number of new members as may be required to make up the minimum.

6.The company secretary of the Company or any person appointed by the Committee shall be the secretary of the Committee. In the absence of the secretary, the members present shall elect one of themselves or appoint another person as the secretary for that meeting.