Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  China Shengmu Organic Milk Limited    1432   KYG2117U1022

CHINA SHENGMU ORGANIC MILK LIMITED

(1432)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Shengmu Organic Milk : INSIDE INFORMATION EXERCISE OF WARRANTS A AND CHANGE IN LARGEST SHAREHOLDER

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/28/2020 | 08:16am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA SHENGMU ORGANIC MILK LIMITED

中 國 聖 牧 有 機 奶 業 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1432)

INSIDE INFORMATION

EXERCISE OF WARRANTS A

AND

CHANGE IN LARGEST SHAREHOLDER

This announcement is made by China Shengmu Organic Milk Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "SFO").

References are made to the announcements of the Company dated 24 December 2018, 27 December 2018, 3 January 2019, 11 January 2019 and 30 December 2019 respectively (the "Announcements") and the circulars of the Company dated 7 January 2019 and 6 March 2020 (the "Circulars") in relation to, among other things,

  1. the entering into of the Warrant Subscription Agreement A dated 23 December 2018 between the Company and the Subscriber A (a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited ("China Mengniu")), pursuant to which the Company has agreed to issue to the Subscriber A, and the Subscriber A has agreed to subscribe for the Warrants A and (ii) the Raw Fresh Milk Supply Framework Agreement, the Financial Assistance Framework Agreement, the transactions contemplated under such agreements and the proposed annual caps for such transactions for the three years ending 31 December 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as defined in the Announcements and the Circulars.

− 1 −

EXERCISE OF WARRANTS A

On 27 July 2020, the Company received the exercise notice (the "Exercise Notice") from the Subscriber A to exercise all 1,197,327,890 Warrants A to subscribe for 1,197,327,890 Warrant Shares at the exercise price of HK$0.33 per Warrant Share. The Company confirmed receipt in the sum of HK$395,118,203.70 (the

  • Subscription Monies"), being the aggregate subscription price payable for the 1,197,327,890 Warrant Shares, on 28 July 2020. In accordance with the Warrant Subscription Agreement A and the Exercise Notice, the Company shall apply the Subscriptions Monies to repay the outstanding entrusted loans due to China Mengniu Group under the Financial Assistance Framework Agreement. Pursuant to the terms of the Warrants A, the Company shall allot and issue a total of 1,197,327,890 Warrant Shares to the Subscriber A on 31 July 2020 (the "Completion"). The Warrant Shares shall rank pari passu in all aspects among themselves and with all the Shares in issue as at the date of allotment and issue of such Warrant Shares, and will represent approximately 14.53% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the allotment and issue of 1,197,327,890 Warrant Shares. After the exercise of the Subscription Rights of Warrants A noted above, there are no outstanding Subscription Rights of Warrants A for the Subscriber A.

CHANGE IN LARGEST SHAREHOLDER

Immediately after the Completion and assuming no shares of the Company will be issued from the date of this announcement to the date of Completion apart from the 1,197,327,890 Warrant Shares, the Subscriber A will hold in aggregate 1,467,193,490 Shares, representing approximately 17.80% of the total number of issued Shares and will become the single largest shareholder of the Company. As the Subscriber A is a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Mengniu, China Mengniu will be deemed to be interested in the 1,467,193,490 Shares in which the Subscriber A will be interested pursuant to Part XV of the SFO.

− 2 −

EFFECT ON THE SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE OF THE COMPANY

For illustrative purpose only, set out below is a summary of the shareholding structure of the Company (i) as at the date of this announcement and (ii) immediately after the Completion assuming no shares of the Company will be issued from the date of this announcement to the date of Completion apart from the 1,197,327,890 Warrant Shares:

As at the date of this

Immediately after the

announcement

Completion

Number of

Approximate

Number of

Approximate

Shares

%

Shares

%

Name of

Shareholder

Nong You Co.,

Ltd.(1)

1,301,651,000

18.48

1,301,651,000

15.80

Subscriber A (2)

269,865,600

3.83

1,467,193,490

17.80

Subscriber B (3)

395,235,200

5.61

395,235,200

4.80

Yao Tongshan

409,092,700

5.80

409,092,700

4.96

Other shareholders

4,667,260,734

66.28

4,667,260,734

56.64

Total

7,043,105,234

100.00

8,240,433,124

100.00

  1. Mr. SHAO Genhuo (邵根夥), the Chairman and a non-executive Director of the Company, holds the entire equity interests of Beijing Zhi Nong Investment Co., Ltd., which in turn holds the entire equity interests of Nong You Co., Ltd. Therefore, Mr. Shao is deemed to be interested in the Shares held by Nong You Co., Ltd.
  2. As the Subscriber A is a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of China Mengniu, China Mengniu is deemed to be interested in the Shares in which the Subscriber A is interested.
  3. The Subscriber B is interested in a total of 140,862,105 Warrants B issued pursuant to the Warrant Subscription Agreement B dated 23 December 2018 entered into between the Company and the Subscriber B. Upon the exercise of the subscription rights attaching to the Warrants B in full, a maximum of 140,862,105 Warrant Shares will be issued and allotted by the Company to the Subscriber B at the subscription price of HK$0.33 per Warrant Share. As at the date of this announcement, none of the Warrants B has been exercised.

− 3 −

CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

Following the Completion, each of the Subscriber A, China Mengniu and their respective associates (including Inner Mongolia Mengniu) will become a connected person of the Company and the continuing transactions between the Company and its subsidiaries on the one hand and the Subscriber A, China Mengniu and their respective associates on the other hand (including Inner Mongolia Mengniu), including the transactions contemplated under the Raw Fresh Milk Supply Framework Agreement and the Financial Assistance Framework Agreement, shall constitute continuing connected transactions of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules and the proposed annual caps for the transactions contemplated thereunder shall simultaneously become effective.

By order of the Board of

China Shengmu Organic Milk Limited

Shao Genhuo

Chairman

Hong Kong, 28 July 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Yao Tongshan and Mr. Zhang Jiawang; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Shao Genhuo, Mr. Zhao Jiejun, Mr. Sun Qian and Mr. Lu Boxiang; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Fu Wenge, Mr. Wang Liyan and Mr. Li Xuan.

− 4 −

Disclaimer

China Shengmu Organic Milk Ltd. published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 12:15:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur CHINA SHENGMU ORGANIC MILK
08:16aCHINA SHENGMU ORGANIC MILK : Inside information exercise of warrants a and chang..
PU
03/09CHINA SHENGMU ORGANIC MILK : Positive profit alert
PU
03/06CHINA SHENGMU ORGANIC MILK : Notice of the egm
PU
03/06CHINA SHENGMU ORGANIC MILK : (1) continuing connected transactions raw fresh mil..
PU
03/06CHINA SHENGMU ORGANIC MILK : Proxy form
PU
02/21CHINA SHENGMU ORGANIC MILK : Further delay in despatch of circular
PU
2019CHINA SHENGMU ORGANIC MILK : CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS - Raw Fresh Milk ..
PU
2019CHINA SHENGMU ORGANIC MILK : (1) major and connected transaction - supplemental ..
PU
2019CHINA SHENGMU ORGANIC MILK : Announcements and Notices - Final Results Announcem..
PU
2019CHINA SHENGMU ORGANIC MILK : Announcements and Notices - Interim Results Announc..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 2 540 M 363 M 363 M
Net income 2019 27,7 M 3,96 M 3,96 M
Net Debt 2019 2 023 M 289 M 289 M
P/E ratio 2019 51,2x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 1 589 M 227 M 227 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,92x
EV / Sales 2019 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 2 668
Free-Float 54,0%
Chart CHINA SHENGMU ORGANIC MILK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Shengmu Organic Milk Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Jia Wang Zhang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gen Huo Shao Chairman
Tong Shan Yao Executive Director
Qian Sun Non-Executive Director
Wen Ge Fu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA SHENGMU ORGANIC MILK LIMITED0.00%227
MUYUAN FOODS CO., LTD.66.88%46 691
CORTEVA INC0.00%21 561
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.-16.04%21 419
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED56.81%12 750
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS20.00%8 482
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group