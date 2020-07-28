China Shengmu Organic Milk : INSIDE INFORMATION EXERCISE OF WARRANTS A AND CHANGE IN LARGEST SHAREHOLDER

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA SHENGMU ORGANIC MILK LIMITED

中 國 聖 牧 有 機 奶 業 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1432)

INSIDE INFORMATION

EXERCISE OF WARRANTS A

AND

CHANGE IN LARGEST SHAREHOLDER

This announcement is made by China Shengmu Organic Milk Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "SFO").

References are made to the announcements of the Company dated 24 December 2018, 27 December 2018, 3 January 2019, 11 January 2019 and 30 December 2019 respectively (the "Announcements") and the circulars of the Company dated 7 January 2019 and 6 March 2020 (the "Circulars") in relation to, among other things,

the entering into of the Warrant Subscription Agreement A dated 23 December 2018 between the Company and the Subscriber A (a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (" China Mengniu ")), pursuant to which the Company has agreed to issue to the Subscriber A, and the Subscriber A has agreed to subscribe for the Warrants A and (ii) the Raw Fresh Milk Supply Framework Agreement, the Financial Assistance Framework Agreement, the transactions contemplated under such agreements and the proposed annual caps for such transactions for the three years ending 31 December 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as defined in the Announcements and the Circulars.