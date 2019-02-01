China Shengmu Organic Milk : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/1/2019
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date Submitted
China Shengmu Organic Milk Limited 1/2/2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
|
No. of ordinary
|
shares
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
30,000,000,000
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
Nil
|
Balance at close of the month
|
30,000,000,000
|
(2) Stock code :
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
N/A
Description :
Description :
|
Par value
|
capital
|
HK$
|
HK$
|
0.00001
|
300,000.00
|
Nil
|
0.00001
|
300,000.00
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
No. of ordinary
|
(State
|
capital
|
shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
Ordinary Shares
Authorised share
N/A
2. Preference SharesStock code :
N/A
Description :
N/A
|
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
Balance at close of the month
|
3. Other Classes of Shares
|
Stock code :
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
N/A
Description :
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
(State
|
capital
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
No. of other
|
(State
|
capital
|
classes of shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
N/A
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month :
HK$300,000.00
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)
Balance at close of
|
preceding month
|
6,354,400,000
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Increase/ (decrease)
|
during the month
|
Nil
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Balance at close of the
|
month
|
6,354,400,000
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
No of preference No. of other classesshares
of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
|
Particulars of share
|
option scheme
|
including EGM
|
|
approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable
1. Share Option Scheme
(18/06/2014)
Ordinary Shares
(Note 1)
2.
shares
(Note 1)
3.
( / /
)
shares
(Note 1)
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
Granted
Nil
|
|
Movement during the month
|
|
Exercised
Nil
|
No. of new shares
|
No. of new shares of
|
of issuer issued
|
issuer which may be
|
during the month
|
issued pursuant thereto
|
pursuant thereto
|
as at close of the month
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
|
Nil
|
(Preference shares)
|
N/A
|
(Other class)
|
N/A
Cancelled
Lapsed
Nil
Nil
Nil
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)Currency of Nominal value atnominal close of value preceding month
Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the month
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
shares of
|
shares of
|
issuer issued
|
issuer which
|
during the
|
may be issued
|
month
|
pursuant
|
pursuant
|
thereto as at
|
close of the
|
month
thereto
-
1. N/A
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
-
2. N/A
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
-
3. N/A
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
-
4. N/A
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)Total B.
(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class)
NilN/A N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description
-
1. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))
-
2. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
-
3. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
-
4. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Currency of amount outstanding
(
/
/
(
/
/
(
/
/
(
/
/
)
)
)
)
Amount at close of preceding month
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
shares of
|
shares of
|
issuer issued
|
issuer which
|
during the
|
may be issued
|
month
|
pursuant
|
pursuant
|
thereto as at
|
thereto
|
close of the
|
month
|
Total C. (Ordinary shares)
|
Nil
|
(Preference shares)
|
N/A
|
(Other class)
|
N/A
Converted during the monthAmount at close of the month