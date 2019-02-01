Log in
China Shengmu Organic Milk : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

02/01/2019

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/1/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date Submitted

China Shengmu Organic Milk Limited 1/2/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

1432

No. of ordinary

shares

Balance at close of preceding month

30,000,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

Nil

Balance at close of the month

30,000,000,000

(2) Stock code :

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

Description :

Description :

Par value

capital

HK$

HK$

0.00001

300,000.00

Nil

0.00001

300,000.00

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Ordinary Shares

Authorised share

N/A

2. Preference SharesStock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

Par value

Authorised share

No. of other

(State

capital

classes of shares

currency)

(State currency)

No. of preference

shares

N/A

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month :

HK$300,000.00

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)

Balance at close of

preceding month

6,354,400,000

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

Nil

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the

month

6,354,400,000

N/A

N/A

N/A

No of preference No. of other classesshares

of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share

option scheme

including EGM

approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1. Share Option Scheme

(18/06/2014)

Ordinary Shares

(Note 1)

2.

shares

(Note 1)

3.

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Granted

Nil

Movement during the month

Exercised

Nil

No. of new shares

No. of new shares of

of issuer issued

issuer which may be

during the month

issued pursuant thereto

pursuant thereto

as at close of the month

Nil

Nil

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

Nil

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Cancelled

Lapsed

Nil

Nil

Nil

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)Currency of Nominal value atnominal close of value preceding month

Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the month

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

close of the

month

thereto

  • 1. N/A

    (

    / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

    (

    /

    /

    )

  • 2. N/A

    (

    / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

    (

    /

    /

    )

  • 3. N/A

    (

    / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

    (

    /

    /

    )

  • 4. N/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

NilN/A N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description

  • 1. N/A

    Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

  • 2. N/A

    Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

  • 3. N/A

    Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

  • 4. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Currency of amount outstanding

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

)

)

)

)

Amount at close of preceding month

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

thereto

close of the

month

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

Nil

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Converted during the monthAmount at close of the month

Disclaimer

China Shengmu Organic Milk Ltd. published this content on 01 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
0
share via e-mail
0
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 2 850 M
EBIT 2018 -978 M
Net income 2018 -1 126 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 4,76
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,64x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,62x
Capitalization 1 822 M
Chart CHINA SHENGMU ORGANIC MILK LTD
Duration : Period :
China Shengmu Organic Milk Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA SHENGMU ORGANIC MILK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,39  CNY
Spread / Average Target 37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jia Wang Zhang Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jian Ye Wu President, Joint Secretary & Executive Director
Gen Huo Shao Chairman
Tong Shan Yao Executive Director
Ling Feng Gao Executive Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA SHENGMU ORGANIC MILK LTD-2.86%270
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP5.33%21 817
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED-0.21%12 100
VIETNAM DAIRY PRODUCTS JSC--.--%10 109
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LTD.15.30%10 011
NESTLE (MALAYSIA) BERHAD--.--%8 506
