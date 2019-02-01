China Shengmu Organic Milk : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/1/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date Submitted

China Shengmu Organic Milk Limited 1/2/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

1432

Stock code: 1432
No. of ordinary shares Balance at close of preceding month 30,000,000,000 Increase/(decrease) Nil Balance at close of the month 30,000,000,000

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Description :

Par value HK$ 0.00001 Authorised share capital HK$ 300,000.00 Nil 0.00001 300,000.00

Ordinary Shares

Authorised share

2. Preference SharesStock code :

Description :

Balance at close of preceding month Increase/(decrease) Balance at close of the month

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Par value Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency)

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month :

HK$300,000.00

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)

Balance at close of

Balance at close of preceding month 6,354,400,000 N/A N/A N/A Increase/(decrease) during the month Nil N/A N/A N/A Balance at close of the month 6,354,400,000 N/A N/A N/A

No of preference No. of other classesshares

of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share option scheme including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1. Share Option Scheme

(18/06/2014)

Ordinary Shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Granted

Nil

Movement during the month Exercised

Nil

No. of new shares No. of new shares of of issuer issued issuer which may be during the month issued pursuant thereto pursuant thereto as at close of the month Nil Nil Total A. (Ordinary shares) Nil (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A Cancelled

Lapsed

Nil

Nil

Nil

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)Currency of Nominal value atnominal close of value preceding month

Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the month

No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issued issuer which during the may be issued month pursuant pursuant thereto as at close of the month thereto

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Total C. (Ordinary shares) Nil (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A

Converted during the monthAmount at close of the month