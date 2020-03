By Justina Lee



China Shenhua Energy Co.'s net profit fell 5.5% in 2019, weighed by lower revenue from contracts with customers.

The energy company's net profit fell to 41.71 billion yuan ($5.88 billion) from a year earlier, it said Friday after market close.

Revenue fell to CNY241.87 billion from CNY264.10 billion.

China Shenhua Energy proposed a final dividend of CNY1.26 per share for 2019.

