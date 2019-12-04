Log in
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED

(1088)
China Shenhua Energy : APPOINTMENT OF SUPERVISOR

12/04/2019

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited takes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, makes no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaims any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01088)

APPOINTMENT OF SUPERVISOR

Pursuant to the Company Law and applicable laws and regulations of the People's Republic of China, and the articles of association of the Company, Mr. Zhang Changyan was elected by the Company through employees' democratic election procedure as the employees' representative supervisor of the fourth session of the Supervisory Committee of the Company.

Pursuant to the Company Law and applicable laws and regulations of the People's Republic of China, and the articles of association of China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (the "Company"), Mr. Zhang Changyan was elected by the Company through employees' democratic election procedure as the employees' representative supervisor of the fourth session of the Supervisory Committee of the Company.

BACKGROUND OF MR. ZHANG CHANGYAN

Mr. Zhang Changyan

Zhang Changyan, male, born in August 1970, aged 49, Chinese, a senior economist and a member of the Communist Party. Mr. Zhang graduated from Xi'an Jiaotong University in 1993, majoring in electrical engineering and received a master's degree of Business Administration from Tsinghua University in 2001. Mr. Zhang has been serving as the deputy secretary to the Party Committee of the Company since August 2019.

From May 2018 to August 2019, Mr. Zhang served as the secretary and a deputy director of the coal industry operation and management center of China Energy Investment Corporation Limited ( 國 家 能 源 投 資 集 團 有 限 責 任 公 司). From January 2012 to May 2018, he served as the director of the coal and chemical management department of the legacy China Guodian Corporation ( 中 國 國 電 集 團 公 司). From November 2010 to January 2012, he served as the general manager and deputy secretary of the Leading Party Members' Group of Guodian Anhui Power Co., Ltd. ( 國 電 安 徽 電 力 有 限 公 司) and the deputy general manager of Guodian East China New Energy Investment Co., Ltd. ( 國 電 華 東 新 能 源 投 資 有 限 公 司). From May 2010 to November 2010, he served as a group leader of the preparatory team of Guodian Anhui Power Co., Ltd., the deputy general manager and a member of the Leading Party Members' Group of the East China Branch of China Guodian Corporation, and the deputy general manager of Guodian East China New Energy Investment Co., Ltd.. From November 2009 to May 2010, he served as the deputy general manager of Guodian East China New Energy Investment Co., Ltd., and the deputy general manager and a member of the Leading Party Members' Group of the East China Branch of China Guodian Corporation. From September 2009 to November 2009, he served as the deputy general manager and a member of the Leading Party Members' Group of the East China Branch of China Guodian Corporation.

Prior to the foregoing, Mr. Zhang had successively held the posts as the deputy manager of general manager's office of GD Power Development Co., Ltd. ( 國 電 電 力 發 展 股 份 有 限 公 司), a secretary to the secretariat (deputy director) of general manager's office of the legacy China Guodian Corporation and the deputy director and director of the planning development department of GD Power Development Co., Ltd..

Saved as disclosed above, Mr. Zhang has not held any directorship in other listed companies in the past three years.

Saved as disclosed above, Mr. Zhang has no relationship with any directors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company. As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Zhang does not have any interest in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the laws of Hong Kong).

Mr. Zhang will enter into a service contract with the Company for a term commencing from the date of appointment till the expiry of the tenure of the fourth session of the Supervisory Committee, and Mr. Zhang is eligible for re-appointment upon re-election.

The annual remuneration package of Mr. Zhang will be determined by shareholders at a general meeting pursuant to the articles of association of the Company and with reference to recommendation of the Remuneration Committee under the board of directors of the Company in accordance with its terms of reference, taking into account, among other matters, his duties and responsibilities.

Saved for disclosed above, there is no other information required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, and the Company is not aware of any other matters that need to be brought to attention of shareholders of the Company.

By Order of the Board

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited

Huang Qing

Secretary to the Board of Directors

Beijing, 4 December 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises the following: Mr. Wang Xiangxi, Dr. Li Dong, Mr. Gao Song and Mr. Mi Shuhua as executive directors, Mr. Zhao Jibin as non-executive director, and Dr. Tam Wai Chu, Maria, Dr. Peng Suping, Dr. Jiang Bo and Ms. Zhong Yingjie, Christina as independent non-executive directors.

Disclaimer

CSEC - China Shenhua Energy Company Ltd. published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 14:38:09 UTC
