China Shenhua Energy : APPOINTMENT OF SUPERVISOR

BACKGROUND OF MR. ZHANG CHANGYAN

Mr. Zhang Changyan

Zhang Changyan, male, born in August 1970, aged 49, Chinese, a senior economist and a member of the Communist Party. Mr. Zhang graduated from Xi'an Jiaotong University in 1993, majoring in electrical engineering and received a master's degree of Business Administration from Tsinghua University in 2001. Mr. Zhang has been serving as the deputy secretary to the Party Committee of the Company since August 2019.

From May 2018 to August 2019, Mr. Zhang served as the secretary and a deputy director of the coal industry operation and management center of China Energy Investment Corporation Limited ( 國 家 能 源 投 資 集 團 有 限 責 任 公 司). From January 2012 to May 2018, he served as the director of the coal and chemical management department of the legacy China Guodian Corporation ( 中 國 國 電 集 團 公 司). From November 2010 to January 2012, he served as the general manager and deputy secretary of the Leading Party Members' Group of Guodian Anhui Power Co., Ltd. ( 國 電 安 徽 電 力 有 限 公 司) and the deputy general manager of Guodian East China New Energy Investment Co., Ltd. ( 國 電 華 東 新 能 源 投 資 有 限 公 司). From May 2010 to November 2010, he served as a group leader of the preparatory team of Guodian Anhui Power Co., Ltd., the deputy general manager and a member of the Leading Party Members' Group of the East China Branch of China Guodian Corporation, and the deputy general manager of Guodian East China New Energy Investment Co., Ltd.. From November 2009 to May 2010, he served as the deputy general manager of Guodian East China New Energy Investment Co., Ltd., and the deputy general manager and a member of the Leading Party Members' Group of the East China Branch of China Guodian Corporation. From September 2009 to November 2009, he served as the deputy general manager and a member of the Leading Party Members' Group of the East China Branch of China Guodian Corporation.

Prior to the foregoing, Mr. Zhang had successively held the posts as the deputy manager of general manager's office of GD Power Development Co., Ltd. ( 國 電 電 力 發 展 股 份 有 限 公 司), a secretary to the secretariat (deputy director) of general manager's office of the legacy China Guodian Corporation and the deputy director and director of the planning development department of GD Power Development Co., Ltd..

Saved as disclosed above, Mr. Zhang has not held any directorship in other listed companies in the past three years.